Sabrina Carpenter Fans Defend Her 'Busy Woman' Lyrics After "Gay" Line Sparks Criticism

2 September 2024

Sabrina Carpenter Fans Defend Her &squot;Busy Woman&squot; Lyrics After "Gay" Line Sparks Criticism
Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Island Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter's new song has divided the internet but fans are arguing that one line is being taken out of context.

Sabrina Carpenter is back with another bop but her 'Busy Woman' lyrics are dividing the internet thanks to one line in particular.

Last week (Aug 29), Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans by releasing a limited edition digital version of her new album 'Short n' Sweet' amid her chart battle with Travis Scott. The new variant contained an unreleased song called 'Busy Woman'.

Describing the song, Sabrina said: "I wrote ‘Busy Woman’ with jack and amy just after i turned in short n’ sweet and was so sad i couldn’t include it… it’s one of my favorites so i wanted to give it to you as a thank you for all of the love!!!!!"

The song received immediate praise but a lyric about gay men has sparked criticism and now fans are defending Sabrina.

What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Busy Woman' lyrics about?

Sabrina Carpenter promotes Short n Sweet in hilarious skit

'Busy Woman' is a tongue-in-cheek song in which Sabrina pokes fun at how badly she deals with rejection. In the first verse, Sabrina lays her cards on the table by singing: I'm so mature, collected, and sensible / Except when I get hit with rejection / To turn me down, well, that's just unethical / I'll turn into someone you're scared to know.

Sabrina then sings about how she'll be the perfect girlfriend going above and beyond for you if you're into her. However, if you're not into her, she'll simply act like she never wanted you because she's a "busy woman".

The chorus goes: If you need my love / My clothes are off, I'm coming over to your place / And if you don't need my love Well, I didn't want your little b---h-ass anyway / Yeah, I'm a busy woman.

Production wise the song is a disco-tinged country anthem reminiscent of Kacey Musgraves's song 'High Horse'. It's currently yet to be made available to stream or download individually.

Understandably, fans are obsessed but a lyric in the second verse has sparked some criticism. In the second verse, Sabrina sings: I'm flexible, so just tell me what you like / Tantric yoga, baby, namaste / If you don't want me, I'll just deem you gay.

The 'If you don't want me, I'll just deem you gay' line has been taken out of context and gone viral on X/Twitter.

Reacting to the line, one person wrote: "Anybody else noticed that these new pop girlies are using the word gay in nearly all their songs for clout ?? It’s getting boring." Another added: "that rubs me the wrong way tbh."

However, fans are now coming to Sabrina's defence and pointing out that people are ignoring the context of the song. Like many Sabrina songs, she's not being serious. She literally sings: I'm so mature, collected, and sensible / Except when I get hit with rejection.

One fan tweeted: "litterally not at all homophobic 😭 you gays need to chill shes literally just saying shes hot as hell lol."

Another wrote: "this line is funny and i’m ready to defend her some whatever bull---t people have to say."

In the past, stars including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Billie Eilish have faced criticism over songs with the word "gay" in the lyrics. Taylor Swift removed the 'gay' lyric from her song 'Picture to Burn' and Katy Perry stopped performing 'Ur So Gay'.

Meanwhile, Billie, who recently came out, has explained that 'Wish You Were Gay' was about her struggling to deal with rejection similar to Sabrina's song 'Busy Woman'.

As it stands, Sabrina is yet to speak about the song. We'll update you if and when she does.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Busy Woman' lyrics

INTRO
Oh, hey (Oh)

VERSE 1
I'm so mature, collected, and sensible
Except when I get hit with rejection
To turn me down, well, that's just unethical
I'll turn into someone you're scared to know

CHORUS
But if you need my love
My clothes are off, I'm coming over to your place
And if you don't need (If you don't need) my love
Well, I didn't want your little b---h-ass anyway
Yeah, I'm a busy woman
I wouldn't let you come into my calendar any night
But if you want my kisses, I'll be your perfect missus
'Til the day that one of us dies
Oh, hey

POST-CHORUS
Busy woman, all the time
Busy woman

VERSE 2
So much to shave and lipstick to reapply
Maybe for you, though, I could accommodate
I'm flexible, so just tell me what you like
Tantric yoga, baby, namaste
If you don't want me, I'll just deem you gay

CHORUS
But if you need my love
My clothes are off, I'm coming over to your place (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
And if you don't need (If you don't need) my love
Well, I didn't want your little b---h-ass anyway
Yeah, I'm a busy woman
I wouldn't let you come into my calendar any night
But if you want my kisses, I'll be your perfect missus
'Til the day that one of us dies

BRIDGE
Busy woman, all the time
Busy woman for the rest of my life
My openings are super tight
Busy woman, unless you call at night
Right, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

CHORUS
But if you need my love
My clothes are off, I'm coming over to your place (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
And if you don't need (If you don't need) my love (My love)
Well, I didn't want your little b---h-ass anyway
'Cause I'm a busy woman (Oh, hey)
I wouldn't let you come into my calendar any night
But if you want my kisses, I'll be your perfect missus (Ooh-ooh)

