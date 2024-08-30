Sabrina Carpenter And Travis Scott Drama: The Billboard 200 Chart Battle Explained

Sabrina Carpenter And Travis Scott Drama: The Billboard 200 Chart Battle Explained. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics

By Sam Prance

'Short n' Sweet' and 'Days Before Rodeo' have gone head to head in the charts but which album came out on top?

Travis Scott, what's good? Sabrina Carpenter originally looked set to debut at Number 1 with 'Short n' Sweet' this week but Travis Scott threw a spanner in the works with the 10-year anniversary physical release of his mixtape 'Days Before Rodeo'. So, who came out on top? Is there an actual feud between Travis and Sabrina? We're here to break it down for you.

Last week (Aug 23), Sabrina Carpenter released her sixth studio album 'Short n' Sweet'. The album immediately soared to the top of streaming charts and download charts in the US. This led music publication Hits Daily Double to predict that 'Short n' Sweet' would become Sabrina's first Number 1 album on the Billboard 200 with over 300,000 sales.

However, Hits Daily Double then revealed that sales for 'Days Before Rodeo' could be "bigger than anticipated" - and it wasn't long before Sabrina and Travis ended up in the tightest chart battle since well, Travis and Nicki Minaj in 2018.

Is Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' Album Number 1?

Sabrina Carpenter promotes Short n Sweet in hilarious skit

What happened between Sabrina Carpenter and Travis Scott?

Following reports that Travis and Sabrina were competing closely for the top spot, Sabrina released a digital variant of 'Short n' Sweet' on her website on August 28th. This included the vinyl bonus track 'Needless to Say'. Travis then responded the following day by releasing five digital variants of 'Days Before Rodeo' with additional bonus tracks.

However, Sabrina still had some tricks up her sleeve. On August 29, she took to X/Twitter to write: "surprise b---h! I wrote ‘Busy Woman’ with jack and amy just after i turned in short n’ sweet and was so sad i couldn’t include it… it’s one of my favorites so i wanted to give it to you as a thank you for all of the love!!!!!"

Travis then released another digital variant (six variants in total) and Sabrina followed suit by releasing one more (three variants in total) with the demo of 'Taste' on it.

surprise💋

Short n’ Sweet the Digital album w/ bonus track ‘Needless to Say’ is available now for 24 hrs only! https://t.co/nMMDqaHcXO — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) August 29, 2024

VAULT 2 LIVE MORE NEW MUSIC https://t.co/AJ4e7OqsBS — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 29, 2024

surprise bitch! I wrote ‘Busy Woman’ with jack and amy just after i turned in short n’ sweet and was so sad i couldn’t include it… it’s one of my favorites so i wanted to give it to you as a thank you for all of the love!!!!!



available to download now for limited time ONLY on… pic.twitter.com/XxRj8XanfT — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) August 29, 2024

Are Sabrina Carpenter and Travis Scott in a feud?

Beyond both stars wanting a Number 1 debut, it doesn't seem as though there's any real drama between Sabrina and Travis at the moment. However, Sabrina did jokingly reference Travis' past chart battle with Nicki Minaj by tweeting: "this one's for nicki."

In 2018, Travis blocked Nicki's album 'Queen' from Number 1 and Nicki infamously blamed it on his child Stormi.

Shortly after Sabrina's tweet, Nicki took to her Instagram to show love for Sabrina in a live. Nicki said: "Shoutout to Sabrina Carpenter. Shoutout to all the Sabrina Carpenter fans." Sabrina's boyfriend actor Barry Keoghan also took to his Instagram stories to encourage people to buy Sabrina's album.

Meanwhile, Kanye West took to Instagram stories to show support for Travis.

this one’s for nicki — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) August 29, 2024

Nicki Minaj shows love to Sabrina Carpenter on Live:



“Shoutout to Sabrina Carpenter. Shoutout to all the Sabrina Carpenter fans.” pic.twitter.com/wE3IIhIfRL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 30, 2024

Barry Keoghan supporting Sabrina Carpenter in new post 📸



“BED CHEM my fave just sayin m’darlin…” pic.twitter.com/KtAHZPbbdb — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 30, 2024

Kanye West shares Travis Scott’s new digital version of ‘Days Before Rodeo’ on his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/4J4QsbsCnK — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 30, 2024

Who is Number 1 on the Billboard 200 this week?

Billboard don't reveal their charts until Tuesday so we'll have to wait until September 3rd to find out whether 'Short n' Sweet' or 'Days Before Rodeo' snagged the Number 1. However, Hits Daily Double unveil their final chart prediction on Fridays so we should have a pretty accurate idea of who is Number 1 in mere hours.

Who do you want to be Number 1? Are you Team Sabrina or Team Travis?

