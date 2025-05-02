Beyoncé explains why she allows Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter on stage following criticism

Beyoncé explains why she allows Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter on stage following criticism
Beyoncé explains why she allows Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter on stage following criticism. Picture: Amy Sussman/WireImage, @craigizzle via TikTok
Beyoncé's daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter both make appearances on the Cowboy Carter Tour.

You've seen the emotional clips of Beyoncé on stage with Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter and want to know what she's said about having her daughters on stage with her? Well, Beyoncé actually spoke about it during her Renaissance film.

One of the many surprises on the opening night of the Cowboy Carter Tour was the fact that both Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter appear on stage with Beyoncé. Blue Ivy, 13, acts as one of Beyoncé's backing dancers throughout the show and even leads an incredible performance of 'Déjà Vu' in which she performs her mother's original choreography.

Meanwhile, Rumi, 8, joins her family for an emotional rendition of 'Protector'. The song, which features Rumi, is an emotional ballad where Beyoncé sings about being a "protector" to her children and the performance sees Blue, Beyoncé and Rumi share an emotional hug with Rumi waving at the audience in excitement.

For the most part, people have praised Blue and Rumi. However, Beyoncé's decision to have her children on stage with her has sparked some controversy online and she's actually already addressed that criticism head on.

Beyonce stars in new Levi’s promo

Fans of Beyoncé will already know that Blue danced with Beyoncé during 'My Power' on the Renaissance World Tour when she was just 11 years old. Similarly, some people took issue with Beyoncé putting her child on a stadium stage and Beyoncé actually revealed that she originally refused to allow Blue to come on stage with her.

In a scene in her Renaissance film, Beyoncé said: "Blue told me she was ready to perform and I told her no. I did not think it was an appropriate place for an 11 year old on a stadium stage. All the things that I had to go through and obstacles that I had to overcome prepared me and she hasn't had that struggle."

However, Beyoncé then added: "I made a deal with her. I said if you practice and show your commitment, I'll let you do one show. So we let her do it. I could feel her behind me going up that lift. I saw that glimpse of her face and I almost passed out...I thought why did I say yes."

When one of Blue's friends showed her negative remarks about her performance online, Beyoncé was heartbroken. However, Beyoncé then allowed Blue to perform more because she wanted to prove what she was capable of.

In the film, Blue said: "I'm just gonna get better and better from where I am now. On the last show I'm gonna be dancing as hard as I possibly can."

As it stands, Beyoncé is currently yet to speak about Rumi coming on stage with her. However, given that Rumi can be seen copying Beyoncé and dancing in many behind the scenes shots of the Renaissance film, it's possible that, just like Blue, she also begged Beyoncé to be on stage.

In response to people accusing Beyoncé of exploiting her children, one fan shared a clip of Rumi on X / Twitter and wrote: "'why is she exploiting this little girl' meanwhile rumi probably fist fought julius to get on stage."

For people who don't know, Julius is Beyoncé's bodyguard.

Brb - watching videos of Beyoncé, Blue and Rumi performing TikTok on repeat and crying.

