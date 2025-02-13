Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet Deluxe' release time: Here's what time the deluxe album comes out

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet Deluxe' release time: Here's what time the deluxe album comes out. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Island Records

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter releases 'Short n' Sweet Deluxe' on Friday 14th February but what time does it come out and what's the tracklist?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oh she leaves quite an impression! Sabrina Carpenter is about to drop a deluxe edition of 'Short n' Sweet'. What time does it come out though? Here's everything you need to know about the 'Short n' Sweet (Deluxe)' release time.

No one is doing it like Sabrina Carpenter right now. After breaking huge chart records with 'Espresso', 'Please Please Please' and 'Taste' last year, the star released 'Short n' Sweet' and it immediately became a cultural phenomenon. Not only did it debut at Number 1 in the US and UK but it also won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Now, Sabrina is giving fans a special Valentine's Day treat. On February 14th, the singer is releasing a new version of 'Short n' Sweet' with five extra songs including a version of 'Please Please Please' with thee Dolly Parton.

When can you stream Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet (Deluxe)? Find all the international release times below.

When does Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet (Deluxe)' come out?

Sabrina Carpenter does the Defying Gravity note

Here's when Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Deluxe comes out in your country:

Sabrina Carpenter is set to release 'Short n' Sweet (Deluxe)' at midnight local time. This means that the deluxe album will come out whenever the clock strikes midnight where you live. This means that people living in New Zealand and Australia will technically get to hear it hours before fans in North America.

The only people who will get to hear it earlier than 12:00AM are people who live on the West Coast in the US. There, the album drop at 9:00PM on Thursday, February 13th.

Here are the Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Deluxe release times for a handful of major time zones:

United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (Feb 13th)

United States (ET) - 12:00 AM

Canada (Vancouver) - 9:00 PM (Feb 13th)

Canada (Toronto) - 12:00 AM

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 12:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 12:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 12:00 AM

Africa - 12:00 AM

Asia - 12:00 AM

Oceania - 12:00 AM

What is Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet (Deluxe)' tracklist?

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet (Deluxe)' tracklist features all the tracks from the original 'Short n' Sweet' album as well as five new songs including a 'Please Please Please' remix with Dolly Parton and the limited time only digital download song 'Busy Woman'.

'Taste' 'Please Please Please' 'Good Graces' 'Sharpest Tool' 'Coincidence' 'Bed Chem' 'Espresso' 'Dumb & Poetic' 'Slim Pickins' 'Juno' 'Lie to Girls' 'Don't Smile' '15 Minutes' 'Please Please Please (feat. Dolly Parton)' 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' 'Busy Woman' 'Bad Reviews'

Sabrina's physical only song 'Needless to Say' is not part of the project.

Read more about Sabrina Carpenter here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.