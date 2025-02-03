Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo end feud rumours at 2025 Grammys

This a big moment for music sisterhood.

There must be something about that Grammys air, because last year we saw Olivia Rodrigo squash rumours that she and Taylor Swift had beef during her performance, and this year it looks like all the Sabrina Carpenter vs Olivia rumours can be put to bed.

This is after fans spotted the pair talking and allegedly even hugging at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Among the excitement of Beyoncé finally winning Album Of The Year, Taylor hosting the award, and Raye's insane vocals, one fan managed to snap a video - albeit an unclear video - of Sabrina and Olivia interacting.

In the video, Olivia and Sabrina's iconic Grammy outfits made them easy to spot. Sabrina in a darling baby blue gown and Olivia in a racy backless black dress.

Sabrina Carpenter poses with the Best Pop Vocal Album for "Short n' Sweet" and Best Pop Solo Performance awards. Picture: Getty

But why is this interaction so iconic? Well because it is two years in the making. After the pair were photographed together at the Met Gala in 2022, this is only the second ever interaction they've publicly had since their alleged feud started in 2021.

After their supposed shared dating history with Disney star, and Olivia's High School Musical: The Musical – The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett, speculation began that Olivia's 2021 'Drivers Licence' lyrics "and you're probably with that blonde girl, who always made be doubt" were penned about Sabrina.

However, it has since been confirmed that in the original demo of the song, Olivia actually sang "brunette girl" and it was later changed. Nonetheless, it caused mayhem between the girls' cult followings and in 2022 Sabrina dropped the album 'emails i can't send'.

In the album is the song 'because i liked a boy', which is almost definitely a response to the 'Drivers Licence' drama, as Sabrina sings: "dating boys with exes, no I wouldn't recommend it... and all of this for what? When everything went down we'd already broken up"

In the video from the Grammys, Olivia is seen bending down to talk to Sabrina who is sat in her seat.

Celebrating the moment, fans have said things like, "OMG WAR IS OVER" and, "THEY WORKED IT OUT ON THE REMIX". Another fan said: "The world is healing."

There were similar reactions when they were photographed talking at the 2022 Met Gala. While it was never revealed what they spoke about back then, and it'll likely never be revealed what they spoke about here, it's clear to see the pop girlies are good terms with one another.

