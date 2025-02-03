Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo end feud rumours at 2025 Grammys

3 February 2025, 10:55

Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo end feud rumours at 2025 Grammys
Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo end feud rumours at 2025 Grammys. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

This a big moment for music sisterhood.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There must be something about that Grammys air, because last year we saw Olivia Rodrigo squash rumours that she and Taylor Swift had beef during her performance, and this year it looks like all the Sabrina Carpenter vs Olivia rumours can be put to bed.

This is after fans spotted the pair talking and allegedly even hugging at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Among the excitement of Beyoncé finally winning Album Of The Year, Taylor hosting the award, and Raye's insane vocals, one fan managed to snap a video - albeit an unclear video - of Sabrina and Olivia interacting.

In the video, Olivia and Sabrina's iconic Grammy outfits made them easy to spot. Sabrina in a darling baby blue gown and Olivia in a racy backless black dress.

Sabrina Carpenter poses with the Best Pop Vocal Album for "Short n&squot; Sweet" and Best Pop Solo Performance awards
Sabrina Carpenter poses with the Best Pop Vocal Album for "Short n' Sweet" and Best Pop Solo Performance awards. Picture: Getty

But why is this interaction so iconic? Well because it is two years in the making. After the pair were photographed together at the Met Gala in 2022, this is only the second ever interaction they've publicly had since their alleged feud started in 2021.

After their supposed shared dating history with Disney star, and Olivia's High School Musical: The Musical – The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett, speculation began that Olivia's 2021 'Drivers Licence' lyrics "and you're probably with that blonde girl, who always made be doubt" were penned about Sabrina.

However, it has since been confirmed that in the original demo of the song, Olivia actually sang "brunette girl" and it was later changed. Nonetheless, it caused mayhem between the girls' cult followings and in 2022 Sabrina dropped the album 'emails i can't send'.

In the album is the song 'because i liked a boy', which is almost definitely a response to the 'Drivers Licence' drama, as Sabrina sings: "dating boys with exes, no I wouldn't recommend it... and all of this for what? When everything went down we'd already broken up"

In the video from the Grammys, Olivia is seen bending down to talk to Sabrina who is sat in her seat.

Celebrating the moment, fans have said things like, "OMG WAR IS OVER" and, "THEY WORKED IT OUT ON THE REMIX". Another fan said: "The world is healing."

There were similar reactions when they were photographed talking at the 2022 Met Gala. While it was never revealed what they spoke about back then, and it'll likely never be revealed what they spoke about here, it's clear to see the pop girlies are good terms with one another.

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Did Billie Eilish win any Grammys in 2025?

Did Billie Eilish win any Grammys in 2025? Here's who won in each of her categories

Why Scott Thomas quit Love Island All Stars

Here's why Scott Thomas quit Love Island All Stars

Love Island

Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' Lyrics Meaning Explained

The romantic meaning behind Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' lyrics explained

Chappell Roan 'Pink Pony Club' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Chappell Roan explains the emotional meaning behind her 'Pink Pony Club' lyrics

Is Taylor Swift's 'T' thigh chain a sexy nod to Travis Kelce?

Is Taylor Swift's Grammys red carpet 'T' outfit a spicy nod to Travis Kelce?

Could Olivia and Louis be dating?!

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge dating timeline: How they met, how long they've dated & more

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits