Sabrina Carpenter calls out mothers who criticise her 'risqué' Short N' Sweet tour outfits

7 October 2024, 15:49 | Updated: 7 October 2024, 16:09

Sabrina Carpenter addresses criticism about her Short N Sweet tour outfits
Sabrina Carpenter addresses criticism about her Short N Sweet tour outfits. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone via Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"And to that I just say, don't come to the show and that’s OK."

Don't like what Sabrina Carpenter wears on stage at her own shows? Don't come!

Sabrina, who is currently slayingggg on her Short N' Sweet Tour, is truly at the top of her game right now. After dominating the charts with 'Espresso', 'Please Please Please' and now 'Taste', Sabrina is finally getting to perform the tracks to sold out arenas across the U.S.

But her immense success has not come without criticism... In a new interview with Time for their TIME100 NEXT 2024 issue, Sabrina spoke about the criticism she has received over her on-stage outfits, and the way she embraces her sexuality within her music and in her performances.

From her horny 'Nonsense' outros and her new 'Juno' positions, right down to her lingerie-esque costumes, Sabrina has managed to carve out her own distinct vibe in the world of pop. Unfortunately, that has come with some backlash.

Sabrina Carpenter responds to criticism over her on-stage tour costumes
Sabrina Carpenter responds to criticism over her on-stage tour costumes. Picture: Getty

When asked if she feels she has been "spared the vilification" that the likes of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera were subject to when weaving their sexuality into their pop star personas, Sabrina said: "No, I definitely get that as well."

Sabrina credits Britney and Christina, alongside Madonna, Beyoncé and Rihanna, for helping pave the way but their impact hasn't stopped people from going out of their way to criticise her on social media.

"You'll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing," she said. "And to that I just say, don't come to the show and that’s OK."

"It's unfortunate that it's ever been something to criticise, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it's nothing. If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that's what you’ve got to do," she continued.

Sabrina Carpenter performs ‘Espresso’ on Fallon

And just in case you're wondering what her family thinks of it all? They literally don't care.

"My fans online are like, 'I can’t believe she's bending over in front of her grandparents!' I'm like, girl, they are not paying attention to that. They’re just like, I can’t believe all these people are here," she added.

