Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Sharpest Tool' Lyrics About Shawn Mendes? The Meaning Explained

Sabrina Carpenter 'Sharpest Tool' Lyrics Meaning Explained. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter calls out an ex for messing her around and getting back with an ex on her 'Sharpest Tool' lyrics.

Sabrina Carpenter fans think that her 'Sharpest Tool' lyrics could be about Shawn Mendes and they may be onto something.

In early 2023, Sabrina Carpenter was spotted hanging out with Shawn Mendes and a source then told Entertainment Tonight that they were "seeing each other". However, in March, Shawn told RTL Boulevard that they were not dating and in April, Shawn got back together with his ex Camila Cabello. At the time, Sabrina never publicly commented on the relationship.

Now, people are convinced that Sabrina addresses the alleged love triangle on her new album 'Short n' Sweet'. On top of that, they think that Sabrina's new song 'Sharpest Tool' is about Shawn and the meaning behind the lyrics is savage.

Who are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Sharpest Tool' lyrics about?

In 'Sharpest Tool', Sabrina calls out an ex for messing her around. Firstly, she drags him for being terrible at communication: I know you're not / The sharpest tool in the shed / We had sex, I met your best friends / Then a bird flies by and you forget

I don't hear a word / 'Til your guilt creeps in / On a Tuesday, send a soft "hey" / As if you really don't recall the time.

She continues to sing: We were goin' right, then you took a left / Left me with a lot of shit to second-guess / Guess I'll waste another year on wonderin' if / If that was casual, then I'm an idiot / I'm lookin' for an answer in-between the lines / Lyin' to yourself if you think we'rе fine / You're confused and I'm upsеt, but / We never talk about it.

Sabrina then sings about how they started acting suspicious and suggests that they cheated on her with an ex. The lyrics read: We never talk about how you / Found God at your ex's house, always / Made sure that the phone was face-down / Seems like overnight, I'm just the b--- you hate now.

Of course, this could be about anyone. However, fans think that the lyrics apply to her alleged love triangle with Shawn and Camila because Shawn got back with Camila so soon after he was reportedly seeing Sabrina.

"Found God at your ex's house" also could have double meaning in that her ex has sex with an ex but also literally turned to God. On August 23rd, Shawn tweeted about God leading fans to connect the song with him.

Interestingly, Sabrina's rumoured ex Joshua Bassett also turned to God after their relationship so it could theoretically be about him too.

if i had a nickel for everytime sabrina carpenter sent one of her exes back to god i’d have two nickels, which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice. https://t.co/N2KsOOhGIT — ًً🕷️ (@MOTIVESTARK) August 22, 2024

As it stands, Sabrina is yet to discuss who or what inspired 'Sharpest Tool'. We'll update you if and when she does.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Sharpest Tool' lyrics

VERSE

I know you're not

The sharpest tool in the shed

We had sex, I met your best friends

Then a bird flies by and you forget

I don't hear a word

'Til your guilt creeps in

On a Tuesday, send a soft "hey"

As if you really don't recall the time

PRE-CHORUS

We were goin' right, then you took a left

Left me with a lot of shit to second-guess

Guess I'll waste another year on wonderin' if

If that was casual, then I'm an idiot

I'm lookin' for an answer in-between the lines

Lyin' to yourself if you think we'rе fine

You're confused and I'm upsеt, but

CHORUS

We never talk about it

We never talk about it

We never talk about it

BRIDGE

All the silence just makes it worse, really

'Cause it leaves you so top-of-mind for me

All the silence is just your strategy

'Cause it leaves you so top-of-mind for me

REFRAIN

We never talk about how you

Found God at your ex's house, always

Made sure that the phone was face-down

Seems like overnight, I'm just the bitch you hate now

We never talk it through

How you guilt-tripped me to open up to you

Then you logged out, leavin' me dumbfounded, oh-oh

PRE-CHORUS

We were goin' right, then you took a left

Left me with a lot of shit to second-guess

Guess I'll waste another year on wonderin' if

If that was casual, then I'm an idiot

I'm lookin' for an answer in-between the lines

Lyin' to yourself if you think we're fine

You're confused and I'm upset, but

CHORUS

We never talk about it (We don't talk about it, we don't talk about it)

We never talk about it (We don't talk about it, talk, talk, talk about it)

We never talk about it (We don't talk about it, we don't talk about it)

(We don't talk about it, we don't talk about it)

REFRAIN

We never talk about how you

Found God at your ex's house, always

Made sure that the phone was face-down

Seems like overnight, I'm just the bitch you hate now

We never talk it through

How you guilt-tripped me to open up to you

Then you logged out, leavin' me dumbfounded, oh-oh

OUTRO

We don't talk about it, we don't talk about it (We never talk about it)

We don't talk about it, talk, talk, talk about it (We never talk about it)

We don't talk about it, we don't talk about it (We never talk about it)

We don't talk about it, we don't talk about it

