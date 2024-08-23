Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Sharpest Tool' Lyrics About Shawn Mendes? The Meaning Explained

23 August 2024, 15:03

Sabrina Carpenter 'Sharpest Tool' Lyrics Meaning Explained
Sabrina Carpenter 'Sharpest Tool' Lyrics Meaning Explained. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter calls out an ex for messing her around and getting back with an ex on her 'Sharpest Tool' lyrics.

Sabrina Carpenter fans think that her 'Sharpest Tool' lyrics could be about Shawn Mendes and they may be onto something.

In early 2023, Sabrina Carpenter was spotted hanging out with Shawn Mendes and a source then told Entertainment Tonight that they were "seeing each other". However, in March, Shawn told RTL Boulevard that they were not dating and in April, Shawn got back together with his ex Camila Cabello. At the time, Sabrina never publicly commented on the relationship.

Now, people are convinced that Sabrina addresses the alleged love triangle on her new album 'Short n' Sweet'. On top of that, they think that Sabrina's new song 'Sharpest Tool' is about Shawn and the meaning behind the lyrics is savage.

Who are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Sharpest Tool' lyrics about?

Sabrina Carpenter promotes Short n Sweet in hilarious skit

In 'Sharpest Tool', Sabrina calls out an ex for messing her around. Firstly, she drags him for being terrible at communication: I know you're not / The sharpest tool in the shed / We had sex, I met your best friends / Then a bird flies by and you forget
I don't hear a word / 'Til your guilt creeps in / On a Tuesday, send a soft "hey" / As if you really don't recall the time.

She continues to sing: We were goin' right, then you took a left / Left me with a lot of shit to second-guess / Guess I'll waste another year on wonderin' if / If that was casual, then I'm an idiot / I'm lookin' for an answer in-between the lines / Lyin' to yourself if you think we'rе fine / You're confused and I'm upsеt, but / We never talk about it.

Sabrina Carpenter - Sharpest Tool (Official Lyric Video)

Sabrina then sings about how they started acting suspicious and suggests that they cheated on her with an ex. The lyrics read: We never talk about how you / Found God at your ex's house, always / Made sure that the phone was face-down / Seems like overnight, I'm just the b--- you hate now.

Of course, this could be about anyone. However, fans think that the lyrics apply to her alleged love triangle with Shawn and Camila because Shawn got back with Camila so soon after he was reportedly seeing Sabrina.

"Found God at your ex's house" also could have double meaning in that her ex has sex with an ex but also literally turned to God. On August 23rd, Shawn tweeted about God leading fans to connect the song with him.

Interestingly, Sabrina's rumoured ex Joshua Bassett also turned to God after their relationship so it could theoretically be about him too.

As it stands, Sabrina is yet to discuss who or what inspired 'Sharpest Tool'. We'll update you if and when she does.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Sharpest Tool' lyrics

VERSE
I know you're not
The sharpest tool in the shed
We had sex, I met your best friends
Then a bird flies by and you forget
I don't hear a word
'Til your guilt creeps in
On a Tuesday, send a soft "hey"
As if you really don't recall the time

PRE-CHORUS
We were goin' right, then you took a left
Left me with a lot of shit to second-guess
Guess I'll waste another year on wonderin' if
If that was casual, then I'm an idiot
I'm lookin' for an answer in-between the lines
Lyin' to yourself if you think we'rе fine
You're confused and I'm upsеt, but

CHORUS
We never talk about it
We never talk about it
We never talk about it

BRIDGE
All the silence just makes it worse, really
'Cause it leaves you so top-of-mind for me
All the silence is just your strategy
'Cause it leaves you so top-of-mind for me

REFRAIN
We never talk about how you
Found God at your ex's house, always
Made sure that the phone was face-down
Seems like overnight, I'm just the bitch you hate now
We never talk it through
How you guilt-tripped me to open up to you
Then you logged out, leavin' me dumbfounded, oh-oh

PRE-CHORUS
We were goin' right, then you took a left
Left me with a lot of shit to second-guess
Guess I'll waste another year on wonderin' if
If that was casual, then I'm an idiot
I'm lookin' for an answer in-between the lines
Lyin' to yourself if you think we're fine
You're confused and I'm upset, but

CHORUS
We never talk about it (We don't talk about it, we don't talk about it)
We never talk about it (We don't talk about it, talk, talk, talk about it)
We never talk about it (We don't talk about it, we don't talk about it)
(We don't talk about it, we don't talk about it)

REFRAIN
We never talk about how you
Found God at your ex's house, always
Made sure that the phone was face-down
Seems like overnight, I'm just the bitch you hate now
We never talk it through
How you guilt-tripped me to open up to you
Then you logged out, leavin' me dumbfounded, oh-oh

OUTRO
We don't talk about it, we don't talk about it (We never talk about it)
We don't talk about it, talk, talk, talk about it (We never talk about it)
We don't talk about it, we don't talk about it (We never talk about it)
We don't talk about it, we don't talk about it

