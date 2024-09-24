Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Dana Jacobs/WireImage

By Sam Prance

What songs does Sabrina Carpenter sing on the Short n' Sweet Tour? What are her surprise cover songs? Here's a breakdown of the full setlist in order including the suprise Spin the Bottle song at every date.

Please, please, please sing my favourite song! Sabrina Carpenter is officially on tour again and we finally know the full Short n' Sweet Tour setlist. What Sabrina songs made the cut though and what surprise songs is she covering?

With six albums and a wide array of iconic bops to choose from, Sabrina Carpenter was truly spoiled for choice when it came to deciding her Short n' Sweet Tour setlist. Not only has every single song from 'Short n' Sweet' charted on the Billboard Hot 100 but Sabrina also has many fan favourites on 'Emails I Can't Send' and her other projects.

So with the tour now started, we're here to fill you in on every song Sabrina sings, whether she's still doing a custom 'Nonsense' outro for every date, and what her surprise Spin the Bottle covers are. Scroll down to find out the full Short n' Sweet Tour setlist.

What is Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour setlist?

How many songs does Sabrina Carpenter play on the Short n' Sweet Tour setlist?

Sabrina sings an incredible 21 songs in her Short n' Sweet Tour setlist and the show lasts one and a hald hours. In the arena spectacular, Sabrina sings her biggest hits ('Feather', 'Espresso', 'Please Please Please') as well as every single song on 'Short n' Sweet'. Not only that but there are deep cuts and a surprise Spin the Bottle cover every night.

This marks Sabrina's first tour where she doesn't sing any songs from her first four albums (RIP 'Sue Me'!).

What songs does Sabrina Carpenter sing on the Short n' Sweet Tour?

Based on Sabrina Carpenter's opening night in Columbus, Ohio, her Short n' Sweet Tour is as follows.

'Taste' 'Good Graces' 'Slim Pickins' 'Tornado Warnings' 'Lie to Girls' 'decode' 'Bed Chem' 'Feather' 'Fast Times' 'Read Your Mind' 'Sharpest Tool' 'opposite' 'because i liked a boy' 'Coincidence' Spin The Bottle Song 'Nonsense'* 'Dumb & Poetic' 'Juno' 'Please Please Please' 'Don't Smile' 'Espresso'

*On the opening night in Columbus, Ohio Sabrina appeared to officially end her 'Nonsense' outros. Instead of singing a new rhyme for the outro, Sabrina joked that her mic cut out and she disappeared from the stage.

Scroll down to find out Sabrina's surprise Spin the Bottle cover song at every Short n' Sweet Tour date.

What surprise songs has Sabrina Carpenter performed on the Short n' Sweet tour? Picture: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

What surprise songs has Sabrina Carpenter performed on the Short n' Sweet tour?

Sabrina's Short n' Sweet Tour includes a segment where she plays Spin the Bottle live on stage to choose one of four surprise cover songs to perform each night similar to her surprise cover songs on the Emails I Can't Send Tour. It's currently unclear whether the four songs are set in stone or if there will be changes throughout the tour.

Columbus Ohio (23 Sep) - Abba - 'Mamma Mia' (Song One)

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know every Spin the Bottle cover song Sabrina sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour as well as any changes she makes to the setlist throughout the tour.

