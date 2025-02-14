Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Bad Reviews' lyrics about Barry Keoghan? The meaning explained

Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Bad Reviews' lyrics about Barry Keoghan? The meaning explained. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

By Sam Prance

The 'Short n' Sweet (Deluxe)' album booklet contains an easter egg that alludes to who 'Bad Reviews' is about.

Sabrina Carpenter fans are convinced they've found an easter egg that proves 'Bad Reviews' is about Barry Keoghan.

Sabrina Carpenter may be best known for her pop bangers but she's no stranger to making emotional ballads. From 'Things I Wish You Said' on 'Emails I Can't Send' to 'Cindy Lou Who' on 'Fruitcake', Sabrina has a knack for creating the kind of songs that make you cry on first listen. 'Short n' Sweet' is overflowing with heartbreaking anthems.

Now, Sabrina has released a deluxe 'Short n' Sweet' and fans are sobbing over the meaning behind 'Bad Reviews'.

Who are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Bad Reviews' lyrics about?

In 'Bad Reviews', Sabrina sings about how ignoring all the "bad reviews" about someone she's dating and staying with them even when the relationship isn't serving her. She opens the song by singing: I've heard all the bad news and the bad reviews / Couple bad gut feelings, well, I've had them too / But, still, I choose to be in love with you.

Expanding on why she doesn't break up with them, Sabrina adds: Been alone for so long, I've got somethin' to prove / If I close an eye, it's almost like your red flags are blue / So, still, I choose to be in love with you.

The bridge then references Sabrina's hit song 'Please Please Please' which is widely believed to be about Barry. Instead of singing: I know I have good judgement, Sabrina sings: And I'm fresh out of any good judgment / I'm intentionally careless, least I got self-awareness / Just want someone to love me, who doesn't?

In the final verse, Sabrina sings: All the friends tryna save me while I, I cut them loose / 'Cause I refuse to be wrong again / And I can't lose another boy that's not even my boyfriend.

Naturally, fans have guessed that the song is about Barry based on the lyrical connection to 'Please Please Please'. At the moment, Sabrina hasn't commented on the status of her relationship with Barry but People reported that Sabrina and Barry split in December 2024.

However, there's another tie to Barry that fans have spotted in the Short n' Sweet album booklet. In the tracklist page that Sabrina has posted on social media, there's a crossed out name next to 'Bad Reviews' and, when you zoom in, it appears to read 'Barry'.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Bad Reviews' lyrics

VERSE 1

I've heard all the bad news and the bad reviews

Couple bad gut feelings, well, I've had them too

But, still, I choose to be in love with you

VERSE 2

Been alone for so long, I've got somethin' to prove

If I close an eye, it's almost like your red flags are blue

So, still, I choose to be in love with you

BRIDGE

Sure, it feels a long past, like you're fresh out of rehab

And I'm fresh out of any good judgment

I'm intentionally careless, least I got self-awareness

Just want someone to love me, who doesn't?

INSTRUMENTAL

VERSE 3

I've heard all the bad news and the bad reviews

All the friends tryna save me while I, I cut them loose

'Cause I refuse to be wrong again

And I can't lose another boy that's not even my boyfriend

Still, I choose to be in love with you

OUTRO

Ooh, still, I choose to be in love with you

