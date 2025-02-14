What are Sabrina Carpenter's '15 Minutes' lyrics about? The hilarious meaning explained

14 February 2025, 04:30

Sabrina Carpenter '15 Minutes' lyrics meaning explained
Sabrina Carpenter '15 Minutes' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter pokes fun at her fame in her self-aware '15 Minutes' lyrics.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter has released another tongue in cheek pop banger but what are her '15 Minutes' lyrics really about?

Surprise b----! Sabrina Carpenter isn't done with her 'Short n' Sweet' era just yet. After winning Pop Vocal Album of the Year at the Grammys, Sabrina has given fans a deluxe edition of 'Short n' Sweet' as a Valentine's Day gift. The project features a version of 'Please Please Please' with Dolly Parton and fan-favourite track 'Busy Woman'.

However, it's new song '15 Minutes' and the meaning behind the lyrics that's truly captured everyone's attention.

Sabrina Carpenter performs ‘Espresso’ on Fallon

In '15 Minutes', Sabrina reflects on her meteoric rise to fame over the past year. Fans of Sabrina will already know that she's been famous since she starred as Maya in Girl Meets World on the Disney Channel back in 2014. However, her most recent two albums, 'Emails I Can't Send' and 'Short n' Sweet', have turned her into a household name.

The title is inspired by the phrase "15 minutes of fame" which refers to how fleeting fame is. In the first verse, Sabrina sings about time speeding by and her hopes to hold onto her success: Clock is tickin' lately / Guess that means I'm doin' something right / Been here a long time, baby / My gosh, I hope I make it through the night.

Doubling down on the message that fame and success are hard to maintain as a star, Sabrina continues with a wink: It's fleeting like my battery light / Hard to hold on to, like every guy / When you're hot, it's just a matter of time.

As for the chorus, it's filled with classic Sabrina innuendo: But I can do a lot with fifteen minutes / Lot of pretty boys, lot of funny business / Take a couple bucks, turn 'em into millions / You, you, you know I / I can do a lot with fifteen minutes / Only gonna take two to make you finish. And I oop.

Sabrina also reflects on people being fake now she's so successful: Where did all these parties come from? / When did all you b-----s get so nicе? / Running out the woodwork and / Hoping there's no brain bеtween my eyes.

Sabrina ends the song with a bridge in which she jokes about what she might do if people start to lose interest in her. Sabrina sings: Well, my time's up, baby / I'll leak some pictures, maybe (No) / Say somethin' bats--- crazy / I'll do it, don't you make me.

Never change Sabrina!

Sabrina Carpenter - '15 Minutes' lyrics

VERSE 1
Clock is tickin' lately
Guess that means I'm doin' something right
Been here a long time, baby
My gosh, I hope I make it through the night

PRE-CHORUS
It's fleeting like my battery light
Hard to hold on to, like every guy
When you're hot, it's just a matter of time

CHORUS
But I can do a lot with fifteen minutes
Lot of pretty boys, lot of funny business
Take a couple bucks, turn 'em into millions
You, you, you know I
I can do a lot with fifteen minutes
Only gonna take two to make you finish
Pissing people off, show 'em what they're missing
You, you, you know I can

VERSE 2
Where did all these parties come from?
When did all you b----s get so nicе?
Running out of the woodwork and
Hoping there's no brain bеtween my eyes (My, my)

PRE-CHORUS
Well, it's fleeting like we're all gonna die (We're all gonna die)
Hard to hold a conversation so high (Conversation so high)
When you're high, they're gonna eat you alive (Alive, alive, alive)

CHORUS
But I can do a lot with fifteen minutes (I can)
Lot of pretty boys, lot of funny business (Tell me I'm wrong)
Take a couple bucks, turn 'em into millions
You, you (You), you know I
I can do a lot with fifteen minutes (Sure can)
Only gonna take two to make you finish (Finish, no)
Pissing people off, show 'em what they're missing (With you)
You, you, you know I can

BRIDGE
I
Yeah, I
Yeah, I
Well, my time's up, baby (Na-na-na)
I'll leak some pictures, maybe (No)
Say somethin' bats--- crazy
I'll do it, don't you make me
Well, my time's up, baby (Well, my time's up, baby)
I'll leak some pictures, maybe
Say something bat--- crazy
I'll do it, don't you make me (Yeah, oh)

OUTRO
Uh-uh, uh-uh, uh
I'll do it, oh, I'll do it
I'll do it, babe

Read more about Sabrina Carpenter here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Sabrina Carpenter 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' lyrics meaning explained

The heartbreaking meaning behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' lyrics explained
Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Bad Reviews' lyrics about Barry Keoghan? The meaning explained

Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Bad Reviews' lyrics about Barry Keoghan? The meaning explained

Halsey For My Last Trick Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Halsey For My Last Trick Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Sabrina Carpenter Fans Defend Her 'Busy Woman' Lyrics After "Gay" Line Sparks Criticism

Sabrina Carpenter fans defend her 'Busy Woman' lyrics after "gay" line sparks criticism

Drake 'Some Sexy Songs 4 U' release time: Here's what time the PartyNextDoor joint album comes out

Drake 'Some Sexy Songs 4 U' release time: Here's when the PartyNextDoor joint album comes out

Hot On Capital

Leo Woodall the upcoming star of Netflix's One Day

Leo Woodall's age, height, who he's dating and every TV show or film he's been in

TV & Film

Everything you need to know about Gabby Allen

Love Island All Stars Gabby Allen: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Love Island

Love Island's Gabby Allen brings fans to tears as she opens up about losing her dad

Love Island's Gabby Allen brings fans to tears as she opens up about losing her dad

Love Island

Taylor Lautner's new werewolf series is the wildest Twilight "spin-off" you could imagine

Taylor Lautner's new werewolf series is the wildest Twilight "spin-off" you could imagine

TV & Film

HBO boss says Euphoria is ending with season 3

HBO boss says Euphoria is ending with season 3

TV & Film

Luca Bish dated Saffron when they were younger

Did Love Island's Luca Bish date Saffron Barker? Their history explained

Love Island

Where is Belle Gibson now? Did she go to jail?

Where is Belle Gibson now and did she go to jail? The true story behind Apple Cider Vinegar

TV & Film

Date for second MAFS UK reunion

When is the second MAFS UK reunion airing? Release date finally 'confirmed'

TV & Film

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet Deluxe' release time: Here's what time the deluxe album comes out

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet Deluxe' release time: Here's what time the deluxe album comes out
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are hitting the road together

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's UK tour – tickets, dates, venues and more

Dumped Love Island star reveals truth of Ekin-Su and Elma's feud

Love Island's Tina reveals truth behind Ekin-Su and Elma's feud

Love Island

Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Dumped Love Island All Stars islanders set to return to villa for major twist

Dumped Love Island All Stars islanders set to return to villa for major twist

Love Island

Selena Gomez says 'some of the magic has disappeared' amid 'Emilia Pérez' controversy

Selena Gomez breaks silence amid Emilia Pérez star tweet controversy

Sammy Root is back on Love Island

Love Island All Stars Sammy Root: Age, height, ex-girlfriend and what series he was on

Love Island

How big is Love Island's Elma and Sammy's age gap?

How big is Love Island's Elma and Sammy's age gap?

Love Island

Elma Pazar is back in the Love Island villa

Love Island All Stars Elma Pazar: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Love Island

Wicked's Ariana Grande responds to speculation she's dating Cynthia Erivo

Wicked's Ariana Grande responds to speculation she's dating Cynthia Erivo

TV & Film

How much are Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets? All the prices explained

How much are Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets? All the prices revealed

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch