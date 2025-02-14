What are Sabrina Carpenter's '15 Minutes' lyrics about? The hilarious meaning explained

Sabrina Carpenter '15 Minutes' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter pokes fun at her fame in her self-aware '15 Minutes' lyrics.

Sabrina Carpenter has released another tongue in cheek pop banger but what are her '15 Minutes' lyrics really about?

Surprise b----! Sabrina Carpenter isn't done with her 'Short n' Sweet' era just yet. After winning Pop Vocal Album of the Year at the Grammys, Sabrina has given fans a deluxe edition of 'Short n' Sweet' as a Valentine's Day gift. The project features a version of 'Please Please Please' with Dolly Parton and fan-favourite track 'Busy Woman'.

However, it's new song '15 Minutes' and the meaning behind the lyrics that's truly captured everyone's attention.

In '15 Minutes', Sabrina reflects on her meteoric rise to fame over the past year. Fans of Sabrina will already know that she's been famous since she starred as Maya in Girl Meets World on the Disney Channel back in 2014. However, her most recent two albums, 'Emails I Can't Send' and 'Short n' Sweet', have turned her into a household name.

The title is inspired by the phrase "15 minutes of fame" which refers to how fleeting fame is. In the first verse, Sabrina sings about time speeding by and her hopes to hold onto her success: Clock is tickin' lately / Guess that means I'm doin' something right / Been here a long time, baby / My gosh, I hope I make it through the night.

Doubling down on the message that fame and success are hard to maintain as a star, Sabrina continues with a wink: It's fleeting like my battery light / Hard to hold on to, like every guy / When you're hot, it's just a matter of time.

As for the chorus, it's filled with classic Sabrina innuendo: But I can do a lot with fifteen minutes / Lot of pretty boys, lot of funny business / Take a couple bucks, turn 'em into millions / You, you, you know I / I can do a lot with fifteen minutes / Only gonna take two to make you finish. And I oop.

Sabrina also reflects on people being fake now she's so successful: Where did all these parties come from? / When did all you b-----s get so nicе? / Running out the woodwork and / Hoping there's no brain bеtween my eyes.

Sabrina ends the song with a bridge in which she jokes about what she might do if people start to lose interest in her. Sabrina sings: Well, my time's up, baby / I'll leak some pictures, maybe (No) / Say somethin' bats--- crazy / I'll do it, don't you make me.

Never change Sabrina!

Sabrina Carpenter - '15 Minutes' lyrics

VERSE 1

Clock is tickin' lately

Guess that means I'm doin' something right

Been here a long time, baby

My gosh, I hope I make it through the night

PRE-CHORUS

It's fleeting like my battery light

Hard to hold on to, like every guy

When you're hot, it's just a matter of time

CHORUS

But I can do a lot with fifteen minutes

Lot of pretty boys, lot of funny business

Take a couple bucks, turn 'em into millions

You, you, you know I

I can do a lot with fifteen minutes

Only gonna take two to make you finish

Pissing people off, show 'em what they're missing

You, you, you know I can

VERSE 2

Where did all these parties come from?

When did all you b----s get so nicе?

Running out of the woodwork and

Hoping there's no brain bеtween my eyes (My, my)

PRE-CHORUS

Well, it's fleeting like we're all gonna die (We're all gonna die)

Hard to hold a conversation so high (Conversation so high)

When you're high, they're gonna eat you alive (Alive, alive, alive)

CHORUS

But I can do a lot with fifteen minutes (I can)

Lot of pretty boys, lot of funny business (Tell me I'm wrong)

Take a couple bucks, turn 'em into millions

You, you (You), you know I

I can do a lot with fifteen minutes (Sure can)

Only gonna take two to make you finish (Finish, no)

Pissing people off, show 'em what they're missing (With you)

You, you, you know I can

BRIDGE

I

Yeah, I

Yeah, I

Well, my time's up, baby (Na-na-na)

I'll leak some pictures, maybe (No)

Say somethin' bats--- crazy

I'll do it, don't you make me

Well, my time's up, baby (Well, my time's up, baby)

I'll leak some pictures, maybe

Say something bat--- crazy

I'll do it, don't you make me (Yeah, oh)

OUTRO

Uh-uh, uh-uh, uh

I'll do it, oh, I'll do it

I'll do it, babe

