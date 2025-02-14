What are Sabrina Carpenter's '15 Minutes' lyrics about? The hilarious meaning explained

On Air Now
14 February 2025
Sabrina Carpenter pokes fun at her fame in her self-aware '15 Minutes' lyrics.
Sabrina Carpenter has released another tongue in cheek pop banger but what are her '15 Minutes' lyrics really about?
Surprise b----! Sabrina Carpenter isn't done with her 'Short n' Sweet' era just yet. After winning Pop Vocal Album of the Year at the Grammys, Sabrina has given fans a deluxe edition of 'Short n' Sweet' as a Valentine's Day gift. The project features a version of 'Please Please Please' with Dolly Parton and fan-favourite track 'Busy Woman'.
However, it's new song '15 Minutes' and the meaning behind the lyrics that's truly captured everyone's attention.
Sabrina Carpenter performs ‘Espresso’ on Fallon
In '15 Minutes', Sabrina reflects on her meteoric rise to fame over the past year. Fans of Sabrina will already know that she's been famous since she starred as Maya in Girl Meets World on the Disney Channel back in 2014. However, her most recent two albums, 'Emails I Can't Send' and 'Short n' Sweet', have turned her into a household name.
The title is inspired by the phrase "15 minutes of fame" which refers to how fleeting fame is. In the first verse, Sabrina sings about time speeding by and her hopes to hold onto her success: Clock is tickin' lately / Guess that means I'm doin' something right / Been here a long time, baby / My gosh, I hope I make it through the night.
Doubling down on the message that fame and success are hard to maintain as a star, Sabrina continues with a wink: It's fleeting like my battery light / Hard to hold on to, like every guy / When you're hot, it's just a matter of time.
As for the chorus, it's filled with classic Sabrina innuendo: But I can do a lot with fifteen minutes / Lot of pretty boys, lot of funny business / Take a couple bucks, turn 'em into millions / You, you, you know I / I can do a lot with fifteen minutes / Only gonna take two to make you finish. And I oop.
Sabrina also reflects on people being fake now she's so successful: Where did all these parties come from? / When did all you b-----s get so nicе? / Running out the woodwork and / Hoping there's no brain bеtween my eyes.
Sabrina ends the song with a bridge in which she jokes about what she might do if people start to lose interest in her. Sabrina sings: Well, my time's up, baby / I'll leak some pictures, maybe (No) / Say somethin' bats--- crazy / I'll do it, don't you make me.
Never change Sabrina!
VERSE 1
Clock is tickin' lately
Guess that means I'm doin' something right
Been here a long time, baby
My gosh, I hope I make it through the night
PRE-CHORUS
It's fleeting like my battery light
Hard to hold on to, like every guy
When you're hot, it's just a matter of time
CHORUS
But I can do a lot with fifteen minutes
Lot of pretty boys, lot of funny business
Take a couple bucks, turn 'em into millions
You, you, you know I
I can do a lot with fifteen minutes
Only gonna take two to make you finish
Pissing people off, show 'em what they're missing
You, you, you know I can
VERSE 2
Where did all these parties come from?
When did all you b----s get so nicе?
Running out of the woodwork and
Hoping there's no brain bеtween my eyes (My, my)
PRE-CHORUS
Well, it's fleeting like we're all gonna die (We're all gonna die)
Hard to hold a conversation so high (Conversation so high)
When you're high, they're gonna eat you alive (Alive, alive, alive)
CHORUS
But I can do a lot with fifteen minutes (I can)
Lot of pretty boys, lot of funny business (Tell me I'm wrong)
Take a couple bucks, turn 'em into millions
You, you (You), you know I
I can do a lot with fifteen minutes (Sure can)
Only gonna take two to make you finish (Finish, no)
Pissing people off, show 'em what they're missing (With you)
You, you, you know I can
BRIDGE
I
Yeah, I
Yeah, I
Well, my time's up, baby (Na-na-na)
I'll leak some pictures, maybe (No)
Say somethin' bats--- crazy
I'll do it, don't you make me
Well, my time's up, baby (Well, my time's up, baby)
I'll leak some pictures, maybe
Say something bat--- crazy
I'll do it, don't you make me (Yeah, oh)
OUTRO
Uh-uh, uh-uh, uh
I'll do it, oh, I'll do it
I'll do it, babe