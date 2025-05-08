Liam Payne didn't leave a will, here's what will happen to his £24 million fortune

Liam Payne didn't leave a will, here's what will happen to his £24 million fortune. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Court documents show that Liam Payne didn't write a will before his tragic death at just 31 years old.

In October 2024, singer-songwriter Liam Payne passed after a tragic accident in Argentina. The former One Direction star left behind his now eight-year-old son Bear Payne who he shared with Cheryl Tweedy (commonly known as Cheryl Cole).

When his death was announced Cheryl released a statement calling out the media for their "abhorrent reports" of her exes passing. She wrote: "What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days.

"It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future."

Now, nearly seven months after Liam's death, it's been reported that the star died intestate, which means he didn’t leave a will outlining what he wanted to be done with his money.

Cheryl shared this picture of Liam and Bear. Picture: Instagram

Court documents, via the tabloids, have revealed that Liam left behind a fortune of £28,595,000, which after expenses and debts was reduced to £24,280,000.

While he didn't leave a will, documents have shown that the court granted power of administration of his estate to Cheryl, Bear's mother. Expert music lawyer Richard Bray is also named as an administrator.

According to UK laws of intestacy (which is when a person dies without leaving a will), it's likely Liam's fortune will be placed into a fund for his son Bear. This is because the rules prioritise surviving spouses or civil partners and children.

However, the laws would suggest his girlfriend Kate Cassidy has not been left anything as they were not married or in a civil partnership at the time of his death.

Liam Payne at the 2019 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

This comes just weeks after Liam's sister Ruth honoured her late brother in a moving post on the six month anniversary of his death.

At the end of her tribute, she said: "I can't process what's happened and the finality of it, you know I will never stop doing all I can for you. I miss you loudly, quietly and in all the moments in between.

"Love you so much more than these words or my tears are capable of expressing but I know you know this. For now, I'll meet you in my dreams."

