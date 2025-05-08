Liam Payne didn't leave a will, here's what will happen to his £24 million fortune

8 May 2025, 11:50

Liam Payne didn't leave a will, here's what will happen to his £24 million fortune
Liam Payne didn't leave a will, here's what will happen to his £24 million fortune. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Court documents show that Liam Payne didn't write a will before his tragic death at just 31 years old.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In October 2024, singer-songwriter Liam Payne passed after a tragic accident in Argentina. The former One Direction star left behind his now eight-year-old son Bear Payne who he shared with Cheryl Tweedy (commonly known as Cheryl Cole).

When his death was announced Cheryl released a statement calling out the media for their "abhorrent reports" of her exes passing. She wrote: "What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days.

"It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future."

Now, nearly seven months after Liam's death, it's been reported that the star died intestate, which means he didn’t leave a will outlining what he wanted to be done with his money.

Cheryl shared this picture of Liam and Bear
Cheryl shared this picture of Liam and Bear. Picture: Instagram

Court documents, via the tabloids, have revealed that Liam left behind a fortune of £28,595,000, which after expenses and debts was reduced to £24,280,000.

While he didn't leave a will, documents have shown that the court granted power of administration of his estate to Cheryl, Bear's mother. Expert music lawyer Richard Bray is also named as an administrator.

According to UK laws of intestacy (which is when a person dies without leaving a will), it's likely Liam's fortune will be placed into a fund for his son Bear. This is because the rules prioritise surviving spouses or civil partners and children.

However, the laws would suggest his girlfriend Kate Cassidy has not been left anything as they were not married or in a civil partnership at the time of his death.

Liam Payne at the 2019 BRIT Awards
Liam Payne at the 2019 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

This comes just weeks after Liam's sister Ruth honoured her late brother in a moving post on the six month anniversary of his death.

At the end of her tribute, she said: "I can't process what's happened and the finality of it, you know I will never stop doing all I can for you. I miss you loudly, quietly and in all the moments in between.

"Love you so much more than these words or my tears are capable of expressing but I know you know this. For now, I'll meet you in my dreams."

Read more Liam Payne news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are 'getting serious'

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's complete dating timeline

Sabrina Carpenter claps back at Met Gala outfit criticism in the funniest way

Sabrina Carpenter hilariously defends Met Gala outfit after online criticism

Jamie opened up about her relationship with Eliot.

MAFS Australia’s Jamie says Eliot relationship is 'not a publicity stunt'

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Dave says real reason for Jamie split was cut from the show

MAFS Australia's Dave says real reason for Jamie split was cut from the show

TV & Film

Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui

Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui and the cast's reaction

TV & Film

What is the age gap between MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint?

What is MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui's age gap?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Severance cast. vs The Most Impossible Severance Quiz

Severance cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

TV & Film

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits