Sabrina Carpenter hilariously defends Met Gala outfit after online criticism

Sabrina Carpenter claps back at Met Gala outfit criticism in the funniest way. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter wore custom Louis Vuitton to the Met Gala but her outfit divided fans.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter just responded to criticism of her Met Gala ensemble in the most Sabrina Carpenter way possible.

Earlier this week (May 5th), Sabrina Carpenter attended the Met Gala for the third time in her career. In 2022, Sabrina made her Met Gala debut in a stunning gold Paco Rabanne look. Sabrina then attended the Met last year wearing a floral inspired Oscar de la Renta gown. 2024 also marked Sabrina and ex Barry Keoghan's first carpet together.

This year, Sabrina wore custom Louis Vuitton put together by creative director Pharrell Williams. However, Sabrina's look divided fans with some people making their own edits to her look online and now she's clapped back at them.

Sabrina Carpenter attends Met Gala

At the 2025 Met Gala, Sabrina wore a a pant-less, burgundy Louis Vuitton bodysuit complete with a tailored jacket. In an interview with Vogue, Sabrina revealed: "I'm such a massive fan of Pharrell's and have been to [his Louis Vuitton] show and I was just like, 'If I could go this year with him, that would be my dream.' And it came true."

Sabrina then explained that it was Pharrell's idea for her not to wear any pants. She said: "He was like, 'You're quite short so no pants for you.' So here we are. Here we are."

In a tweet criticising Sabrina's Met Gala look, someone wrote: "I would never suggest this color or the “ringmaster” costume to begin with, but it’s a perfect example of how dressing against your body type can go horribly wrong."

They also compared a photo of Sabrina's outfit with their own edit including trousers and a top hat.

Reacting, Sabrina quoted the tweet and wrote: "damn i f---ed up..".

Never change Sabrina!

Sabrina Carpenter hilariously reacts to Met Gala criticism. Picture: @SabrinaCarpenter via X, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

I think we can ALL agree that Sabrina's actual look was superior.

What did you think of Sabrina's Met look?

Read more Sabrina Carpenter news here:

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.