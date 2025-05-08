Sabrina Carpenter hilariously defends Met Gala outfit after online criticism

8 May 2025, 12:19

Sabrina Carpenter claps back at Met Gala outfit criticism in the funniest way
Sabrina Carpenter claps back at Met Gala outfit criticism in the funniest way. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter wore custom Louis Vuitton to the Met Gala but her outfit divided fans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter just responded to criticism of her Met Gala ensemble in the most Sabrina Carpenter way possible.

Earlier this week (May 5th), Sabrina Carpenter attended the Met Gala for the third time in her career. In 2022, Sabrina made her Met Gala debut in a stunning gold Paco Rabanne look. Sabrina then attended the Met last year wearing a floral inspired Oscar de la Renta gown. 2024 also marked Sabrina and ex Barry Keoghan's first carpet together.

This year, Sabrina wore custom Louis Vuitton put together by creative director Pharrell Williams. However, Sabrina's look divided fans with some people making their own edits to her look online and now she's clapped back at them.

Sabrina Carpenter attends Met Gala

At the 2025 Met Gala, Sabrina wore a a pant-less, burgundy Louis Vuitton bodysuit complete with a tailored jacket. In an interview with Vogue, Sabrina revealed: "I'm such a massive fan of Pharrell's and have been to [his Louis Vuitton] show and I was just like, 'If I could go this year with him, that would be my dream.' And it came true."

Sabrina then explained that it was Pharrell's idea for her not to wear any pants. She said: "He was like, 'You're quite short so no pants for you.' So here we are. Here we are."

In a tweet criticising Sabrina's Met Gala look, someone wrote: "I would never suggest this color or the “ringmaster” costume to begin with, but it’s a perfect example of how dressing against your body type can go horribly wrong."

They also compared a photo of Sabrina's outfit with their own edit including trousers and a top hat.

Reacting, Sabrina quoted the tweet and wrote: "damn i f---ed up..".

Never change Sabrina!

Sabrina Carpenter hilariously reacts to Met Gala criticism
Sabrina Carpenter hilariously reacts to Met Gala criticism. Picture: @SabrinaCarpenter via X, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

I think we can ALL agree that Sabrina's actual look was superior.

What did you think of Sabrina's Met look?

Read more Sabrina Carpenter news here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter explains the meaning behind her favourite lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are 'getting serious'

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's complete dating timeline

Liam Payne didn't leave a will, here's what will happen to his £24 million fortune

Liam Payne didn't leave a will, here's what will happen to his £24 million fortune

Jamie opened up about her relationship with Eliot.

MAFS Australia’s Jamie says Eliot relationship is 'not a publicity stunt'

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Dave says real reason for Jamie split was cut from the show

MAFS Australia's Dave says real reason for Jamie split was cut from the show

TV & Film

Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui

Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui and the cast's reaction

TV & Film

What is the age gap between MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint?

What is MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui's age gap?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Severance cast. vs The Most Impossible Severance Quiz

Severance cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

TV & Film

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits