23 September 2024, 11:44 | Updated: 23 September 2024, 11:54

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina go on stage?
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What time does the Short n Sweet tour end? How long is a Sabrina Carpenter concert? Everything you need to know about the stage times for Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour and when it starts at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio and beyond.

She's working late cause she's a singer but what time does Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour actually start and end?

There's no denying that Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour is one of the most in demand concerts right now. Not only did tickets sell out immediately but, thanks to the 'Short n' Sweet' album being one of the biggest projects of the year, all eyes are on Sabrina right now. Who wouldn't want to see hits like 'Espresso', 'Please Please Please' and 'Taste' live?

What time does Sabrina come on stage and how long is Sabrina performing for though? Here's everything you need to know about all the Short n' Sweet Tour times. Whether you've got tickets or planning on watching a livestream, we're here to ensure you don't miss anything.

What time does Sabrina Carpenter go on stage?

Sabrina Carpenter promotes Short n Sweet in hilarious skit

What time does Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour start?

If you're going to see Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour, it's worth arriving with plenty of time to spare because she's got some iconic support acts (Amaarae, Griff, Declan McKenna, Rachel Chinouriri). However, if you just want to see Sabrina perform, we advise arriving an hour before she's on stage so you can get through security and find your seats in time.

What time does Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour end?

As Sabrina is yet to perform, we don't know the full length of the setlist just yet and when it ends but, based on other arena tours, our guess is that she will perform somewhere between one and two hours. Although this could vary depending on technical issues.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour times - US shows:

  • Doors Open: 18:00
  • Support Act: 19:00
  • Sabrina Carpenter: 20:00
  • Show Ends: TBC

The first show kicks off in Columbus, Ohio tonight and we'll update this article as soon as the show ends once she's performed.

What time does Sabrina Carpenter start performing in Columbus, Ohio?

Sabrina Carpenter is set to perform just one show in Columbus, Ohio on 23rd September with Amaarae supporting her. Sabrina's stage times at the Nationwide Arena will be as follows:

  • Doors Open: 18:00
  • Support Act: 19:00
  • Sabrina Carpenter: 20:00
  • Show Ends: TBC

Sabrina is performing in closed arenas so there shouldn't be any weather delays. However, you can always contact the venue directly if you have any concerns.

If you are looking for a livestream link to watch the show from the UK, Sabrina's performance is scheduled to start at 1:00AM (BST).

We will update this page if anything changes.

What time does Sabrina Carpenter perform in Columbus, Ohio?
What time does Sabrina Carpenter perform in Columbus, Ohio? Picture: Nina Westervelt/Billboard via Getty Images

Following her show in Columbus, Ohio on 23rd September, Sabrina will perform in Toronto, Canada on 25th September. Amaarae will be supporting and stage times are likely to be the similar to those for Columbus.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know timings for each Short n' Sweet Tour concert as and when they happen.

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter explains the meaning behind her favourite lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

