Sabrina Carpenter 'Manchild' release time: Here's what time her new song comes out in the US, UK and beyond

5 June 2025, 13:34 | Updated: 5 June 2025, 13:41

Sabrina Carpenter 'Manchild' release time: Here's what time her new song comes out in the US, UK and beyond
Sabrina Carpenter 'Manchild' release time: Here's what time her new song comes out in the US, UK and beyond. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage, Island Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What time does Sabrina Carpenter release 'Manchild'? Everything you need to know about her surprise new single.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter saw we were in a song of the summer crisis and said...I'm on my way. When does 'Manchild' come out though?

Earlier this week (Jun 3), Sabrina shocked fans by posting a mysterious teaser video of her hitchhiking in the desert and it quickly broke the internet. Sabrina then confirmed that she's releasing a brand new song called 'Manchild'. Sabrina also unveiled the single art and captioned the post: "this one’s about you!!"

Naturally, fans are desperate to hear the new song and find out if it's still part of the Short n' Sweet era. With that in mind, here's everything we know about the song including the release time, who Sabrina wrote it with and, if it's about her split form Barry Keoghan or something entirely different.

When does Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' come out?

Sabrina Carpenter teases new single ‘Manchild’

Sabrina Carpenter 'Manchild' release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Announcing 'Manchild', Sabrina confirmed that the song comes out on Thursday 5th June at 8PM Eastern Time (ET). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in. For fans in the UK, the song comes out at 1AM (BST) on Friday 6th June.

Here are the Sabrina Carpenter 'Manchild' release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

  • United States (PT) - 5:00 PM
  • United States (ET) - 8:00 PM
  • Canada - 8:00 PM (Toronto), 5:00 PM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 9:00 PM
  • United Kingdom BST) - 1:00 AM (June 6th)
  • Europe (CET) - 2:00 AM (June 6th)
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 2:00 AM (June 6th)
  • India (New Delhi) - 5:30 AM (June 6th)
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 7:00 AM (June 6th)
  • Philippines (Manila) - 8:00 AM (June 6th)
  • Hong Kong - 8:00 AM (June 6th)
  • Singapore - 8:00 AM (June 6th)
  • Australia - 8:00 AM (June 6th) (Perth), 10:00 AM (June 6th)(Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 9:00 AM (June 6th)
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 12:00 AM (June 6th)

Find even more time zones here.

Is Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' about Barry Keoghan?

As it stands, Sabrina Carpenter is yet to confirm who or what 'Manchild' is about. However, based on the title and her split from Barry Keoghan, many fans have assumed that the song could relate to the breakup.

Not only that but fans have spotted that Sabrina's releasing 'Manchild' on the one year anniversary of 'Please Please Please' coming out. Of course, Barry starred in the 'Please Please Please' video and the song was about her asking her boyfriend not to "embarrass" her.

Could Sabrina be releasing 'Manchild' on the anniversary of 'Please Please Please' on purpose?

Who did Sabrina Carpenter write 'Manchild' with?

Full credits for 'Manchild' are yet to be revealed but Sabrina's website confirms that it was produced by her Jack Antonoff who's worked with Sabrina on songs like 'Please Please Please', 'Sharpest Tool' and 'Busy Woman'.

The vinyl version of the song also comes with a b-side called 'Inside of Your Head When You've Just Won an Argument with a Man'.

It's currently unclear if 'Manchild' is part of the Short n' Sweet era or the start of a whole new project.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more Sabrina Carpenter news here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter explains the meaning behind her favourite lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Jae Stephens: 'My Sweet 16 was held on Habbo Hotel' | My Life In 20

Jae Stephens: 'Beyoncé's B’Day is literally perfect. Not one skip!' | My Life In 20

Miley Cyrus revealed she was 'banned' from singing Hannah Montana music after leaving Disney.

Miley Cyrus reveals she was banned from singing Hannah Montana music after she left Disney

Ethel Cain explains what her 'Nettles' lyrics are about and how they relate to Willoughby Tucker

Ethel Cain explains what her 'Nettles' lyrics are about and how they relate to Willoughby Tucker
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Jessie J has revealed she's been diagnosed with early breast cancer.

Jessie J reveals early breast cancer diagnosis in emotional video to fans

Hot On Capital

Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending explained: Who do Ginny and Georgia end up with?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending explained: Who do Ginny and Georgia end up with?

TV & Film

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa reveals she wants to collab with Chris Hughes as she raps ‘Little Bit Leave It’

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

TV & Film

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series

TV & Film

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

Love Island

Harriet and Ronnie have called it quits

Why did Love Island's Harriett and Ronnie split?

Love Island

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore breaks silence on new Ronnie Vint split rumours

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore breaks silence on second Ronnie Vint split

Love Island

Wicked For Good trailer unveils first snippets of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande singing Part 2 songs

Wicked For Good trailer leaves fans crying over Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Part 2 songs

TV & Film

Love Island director reveals major privacy change for 2025 show

Love Island director reveals major privacy change for 2025 show

Love Island

Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 confirmed cast revealed

Love Island

What does 'My 90 in a 35' mean on TikTok? The trend meaning explained

What does 'My 90 in a 35' mean on TikTok? The trend meaning explained

Internet

Wicked's Marissa Bode says every character in the musical is "canonically" gay

Wicked's Marissa Bode says every character is "canonically" gay in the movie

TV & Film

Kyle Ashman was dropped from the show.

Love Island’s Kyle Ashman responds after being axed from show over previous arrest

Love Island

Ginny & Georgia season 3 release time: When does it come out on Netflix?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

TV & Film

JoJo Siwa shuts down Chris Hughes "PR relationship" accusations

JoJo Siwa addresses Chris Hughes "PR relationship" claims after confirming romance

Miley Cyrus explains real reason why she stopped speaking to dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus reveals truth behind why she stopped speaking to dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

JoJo Siwa finally confirms she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes

Exclusive: JoJo Siwa finally confirms she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans
Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, plot, cast, spoilers and trailers

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch