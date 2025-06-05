Sabrina Carpenter 'Manchild' release time: Here's what time her new song comes out in the US, UK and beyond

On Air Now
5 June 2025, 13:34 | Updated: 5 June 2025, 13:41
What time does Sabrina Carpenter release 'Manchild'? Everything you need to know about her surprise new single.
Sabrina Carpenter saw we were in a song of the summer crisis and said...I'm on my way. When does 'Manchild' come out though?
Earlier this week (Jun 3), Sabrina shocked fans by posting a mysterious teaser video of her hitchhiking in the desert and it quickly broke the internet. Sabrina then confirmed that she's releasing a brand new song called 'Manchild'. Sabrina also unveiled the single art and captioned the post: "this one’s about you!!"
Naturally, fans are desperate to hear the new song and find out if it's still part of the Short n' Sweet era. With that in mind, here's everything we know about the song including the release time, who Sabrina wrote it with and, if it's about her split form Barry Keoghan or something entirely different.
Sabrina Carpenter teases new single ‘Manchild’
Announcing 'Manchild', Sabrina confirmed that the song comes out on Thursday 5th June at 8PM Eastern Time (ET). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in. For fans in the UK, the song comes out at 1AM (BST) on Friday 6th June.
As it stands, Sabrina Carpenter is yet to confirm who or what 'Manchild' is about. However, based on the title and her split from Barry Keoghan, many fans have assumed that the song could relate to the breakup.
Not only that but fans have spotted that Sabrina's releasing 'Manchild' on the one year anniversary of 'Please Please Please' coming out. Of course, Barry starred in the 'Please Please Please' video and the song was about her asking her boyfriend not to "embarrass" her.
Could Sabrina be releasing 'Manchild' on the anniversary of 'Please Please Please' on purpose?
ik manchild is coming out technically june 5th but the fact that it’s out exactly a YEAR after please please please, the song she WARNED HIM not to embarrass her in and said if he doesn’t want to cry to her music not to make her hate him, well !!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/jCKjyz8bLb— karen🤍 (@picturetokurn) June 3, 2025
Full credits for 'Manchild' are yet to be revealed but Sabrina's website confirms that it was produced by her Jack Antonoff who's worked with Sabrina on songs like 'Please Please Please', 'Sharpest Tool' and 'Busy Woman'.
The vinyl version of the song also comes with a b-side called 'Inside of Your Head When You've Just Won an Argument with a Man'.
It's currently unclear if 'Manchild' is part of the Short n' Sweet era or the start of a whole new project.
