Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Will there be a Ginny & Georgia season 4? From filming schedules to release dates, here’s everything we know about a fourth season of the hit Netflix show.

It’s been a looong two (and a bit) year wait but after some seriously commendable patience from Ginny & Georgia fans, season 3 has finally landed and we couldn’t be more excited about it.

The last time we checked in with the show back in January 2023, we were left with an excruciating final scene as Georgia (Brianne Howey) was arrested on suspicion of murder…on her wedding day.

Now, with season 3 officially here, we've finally gotten some much-needed answers to our many questions, but yet again, we've also been left with new ones.

So, is Ginny & Georgia coming back for season 4? Have they started filming, when will it come out and what will the plot be? Here’s everything we know about a fourth season with the chaotic Miller family including cast details and so much more.

When will Ginny & Georgia season 4 come out? Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Ginny & Georgia season 4?

Well peaches, there’s no need to keep your eyes peeled for a Netflix renewal announcement this time because season 4 has already been given the green light!

After season 2’s success, Netflix confirmed in May 2023 that Ginny & Georgia had been renewed for both season 3 and 4. And it looks like things are going reasonably well time-wise, because just a couple of weeks after the season 3 release date was announced, work had already started on season 4.

Posting on the official Ginny & Georgia Instagram account back in February, the show shared a screenshot from a writers’ room with the caption: “First day of the season 4 writer’s room!!! Based on today alone season 4 is going to be a RIDE.”

Oh we bet it will, and we are soo sat!

When does filming start for Ginny & Georgia season 4?

The show’s creators are yet to reveal the filming schedule for Ginny & Georgia season 4, but, based on the past three seasons, it would be fair to assume it will start some time in late 2025 or early 2026.

Filming for season 3 started just over a year before the actual season dropped on Netflix, which was revealed on the official Instagram account last year.

But no matter what, we’ll be sure to let you know here as soon as we hear any filming schedule updates.

Ginny & Georgia has already been renewed for season 4. Picture: Netflix

When will Ginny & Georgia season 4 come out?

We don’t have a release date for season 4 just yet, which isn’t too surprising given we only found out the release date for season 3 just four months beforehand.

However, each season so far has had a two year gap between them. The first was released in 2021, the second in 2023 and the third in 2025. So, if we’d had to guess we’d say a 2027 release date could be on the cards...

Ginny & Georgia season 3 dropped on 5th June. Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the Ginny & Georgia season 4 cast?

As it stands, we can expect a return from all the main characters but there will probably be some brand new names in the cast too. Based on how season 3 ends, we expect these actors to return:

Antonia Gentry - Ginny

Brianne Howey - Georgia

Nikki Roumel - Young Georgia

Diesel La Torraca - Austin

Scott Porter - Paul

Felix Mallard - Marcus

Sara Waisglass - Max

Jennifer Robertson - Ellen

Raymond Ablack - Joe

There are rumours about other potential returning cast members, but nothing has been made concrete yet, so watch this space for updates!

It's not yet clear when Ginny & Georgia season 4 will come out. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Ginny & Georgia season 4?

Even before Ginny & Georgia was renewed for season 3 and 4, creator Sarah Lampert said that her vision for the show was already “all planned out”.

We’ve now seen what this vision for season 3 looked like, as we watched the fallout from Georgia’s arrest impact the Miller family, but it remains unclear how this will develop further in season 4.

While we might not have concrete details on the plot for season 4, former show runner Debra J. Fisher told The Hollywood Reporter: “We know what we want the end game to be. We know what we want the last episode to be.”

Is there a Ginny & Georgia season 4 trailer?

There are no Ginny & Georgia season 4 trailers just yet but we'll update you as soon as there are any.

