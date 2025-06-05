Miley Cyrus reveals she was banned from singing Hannah Montana music after she left Disney

5 June 2025, 13:20

Miley Cyrus revealed she was 'banned' from singing Hannah Montana music after leaving Disney.
Miley Cyrus revealed she was 'banned' from singing Hannah Montana music after leaving Disney. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Miley Cyrus has revealed she’s officially allowed to perform Hannah Montana music after a years-long ‘ban’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It’s been nearly 15 years since we said goodbye to Disney’s Hannah Montana and in that time we’ve had multiple new albums from Miley Cyrus, but sadly, no musical comebacks from her as the iconic blonde, double live star.

For years fans have theorised that the singer wasn’t allowed to perform music from her breakout role, as Miley refrained from ever singing any Hannah Montana songs.

But now over a decade since the show ended, Miley has officially confirmed the fan theory - but also revealed that the ban is no longer in place. Eeek!

Miley Cyrus revealed that she's now allowed to sing Hannah Montana music.
Miley Cyrus revealed that she's now allowed to sing Hannah Montana music. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the Every Single Album podcast, Miley revealed that when she left Disney she wasn’t allowed to sing any music from Hannah Montana anymore.

But now following her official induction as a Disney Legend last year, the rules have changed, much to the delight of fans.

She told the podcast: “After I left Disney, I wasn't allowed to perform any of the Hannah Montana music. It’s not like I wanted to, I mean, performing ‘The Best of Both Worlds’ between ‘We Can’t Stop’ and ‘Wrecking Ball’ wouldn’t have really made sense.

“But it was still sad knowing those songs have my voice, my face, and I wasn’t allowed to sing them.

“But after being inducted as a Disney Legend, I was given permission to perform those songs in the future, which is pretty cool."

Miley said she wasn't allowed to sing any Hannah Montana music after leaving Disney.
Miley said she wasn't allowed to sing any Hannah Montana music after leaving Disney. Picture: Getty

Reacting to the news, some fans expressed hopes that Miley would announce a Hannah Montana comeback tour, while others were still left in shock that she wasn’t previously allowed to sing music from the show.

One fan wrote: “Wait THIS is why we haven’t had her popout as hannah montana yet??? i kind of want her to do the super bowl and come out singing the best of both worlds with her hannah wig on.”

Another said: “Lmao please let us have a Hannah Montana Eras tour.”

One fan also added: “I KNEW it! I’m so glad, because so many of those songs have been left unsung, Hannah Montana tour.”

Hannah Montana ended in 2011.
Hannah Montana ended in 2011. Picture: Getty

The final episode of Hannah Montana aired back in 2011, meaning Miley acquired Disney Legend status just 13 years after the show ended. The award is given to those who have made major contributions to the company and its legacy over the years.

Miley was inducted as a Disney Legend in the summer of 2024, making her the youngest-ever star to receive this status - she’s a legend for a reason!

Accepting the award at the time, she told the crowd that “a little bit of everything has changed” she was on the show but she was “still proud to have been Hannah Montana”.

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Jae Stephens: 'My Sweet 16 was held on Habbo Hotel' | My Life In 20

Jae Stephens: 'Beyoncé's B’Day is literally perfect. Not one skip!' | My Life In 20

Sabrina Carpenter 'Manchild' release time: Here's what time her new song comes out in the US, UK and beyond

Sabrina Carpenter 'Manchild' release time: Here's what time her new song comes out in the US, UK and beyond
Ethel Cain explains what her 'Nettles' lyrics are about and how they relate to Willoughby Tucker

Ethel Cain explains what her 'Nettles' lyrics are about and how they relate to Willoughby Tucker
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Jessie J has revealed she's been diagnosed with early breast cancer.

Jessie J reveals early breast cancer diagnosis in emotional video to fans

Hot On Capital

Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending explained: Who do Ginny and Georgia end up with?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending explained: Who do Ginny and Georgia end up with?

TV & Film

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa reveals she wants to collab with Chris Hughes as she raps ‘Little Bit Leave It’

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

TV & Film

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series

TV & Film

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

Love Island

Harriet and Ronnie have called it quits

Why did Love Island's Harriett and Ronnie split?

Love Island

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore breaks silence on new Ronnie Vint split rumours

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore breaks silence on second Ronnie Vint split

Love Island

Wicked For Good trailer unveils first snippets of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande singing Part 2 songs

Wicked For Good trailer leaves fans crying over Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Part 2 songs

TV & Film

Love Island director reveals major privacy change for 2025 show

Love Island director reveals major privacy change for 2025 show

Love Island

Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 confirmed cast revealed

Love Island

What does 'My 90 in a 35' mean on TikTok? The trend meaning explained

What does 'My 90 in a 35' mean on TikTok? The trend meaning explained

Internet

Wicked's Marissa Bode says every character in the musical is "canonically" gay

Wicked's Marissa Bode says every character is "canonically" gay in the movie

TV & Film

Kyle Ashman was dropped from the show.

Love Island’s Kyle Ashman responds after being axed from show over previous arrest

Love Island

Ginny & Georgia season 3 release time: When does it come out on Netflix?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

TV & Film

JoJo Siwa shuts down Chris Hughes "PR relationship" accusations

JoJo Siwa addresses Chris Hughes "PR relationship" claims after confirming romance

Miley Cyrus explains real reason why she stopped speaking to dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus reveals truth behind why she stopped speaking to dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

JoJo Siwa finally confirms she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes

Exclusive: JoJo Siwa finally confirms she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans
Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, plot, cast, spoilers and trailers

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch