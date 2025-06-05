Miley Cyrus reveals she was banned from singing Hannah Montana music after she left Disney

Miley Cyrus revealed she was 'banned' from singing Hannah Montana music after leaving Disney. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Miley Cyrus has revealed she’s officially allowed to perform Hannah Montana music after a years-long ‘ban’.

It’s been nearly 15 years since we said goodbye to Disney’s Hannah Montana and in that time we’ve had multiple new albums from Miley Cyrus, but sadly, no musical comebacks from her as the iconic blonde, double live star.

For years fans have theorised that the singer wasn’t allowed to perform music from her breakout role, as Miley refrained from ever singing any Hannah Montana songs.

But now over a decade since the show ended, Miley has officially confirmed the fan theory - but also revealed that the ban is no longer in place. Eeek!

Miley Cyrus revealed that she's now allowed to sing Hannah Montana music. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the Every Single Album podcast, Miley revealed that when she left Disney she wasn’t allowed to sing any music from Hannah Montana anymore.

But now following her official induction as a Disney Legend last year, the rules have changed, much to the delight of fans.

She told the podcast: “After I left Disney, I wasn't allowed to perform any of the Hannah Montana music. It’s not like I wanted to, I mean, performing ‘The Best of Both Worlds’ between ‘We Can’t Stop’ and ‘Wrecking Ball’ wouldn’t have really made sense.

“But it was still sad knowing those songs have my voice, my face, and I wasn’t allowed to sing them.

“But after being inducted as a Disney Legend, I was given permission to perform those songs in the future, which is pretty cool."

Miley said she wasn't allowed to sing any Hannah Montana music after leaving Disney. Picture: Getty

Reacting to the news, some fans expressed hopes that Miley would announce a Hannah Montana comeback tour, while others were still left in shock that she wasn’t previously allowed to sing music from the show.

One fan wrote: “Wait THIS is why we haven’t had her popout as hannah montana yet??? i kind of want her to do the super bowl and come out singing the best of both worlds with her hannah wig on.”

Another said: “Lmao please let us have a Hannah Montana Eras tour.”

One fan also added: “I KNEW it! I’m so glad, because so many of those songs have been left unsung, Hannah Montana tour.”

Hannah Montana ended in 2011. Picture: Getty

The final episode of Hannah Montana aired back in 2011, meaning Miley acquired Disney Legend status just 13 years after the show ended. The award is given to those who have made major contributions to the company and its legacy over the years.

Miley was inducted as a Disney Legend in the summer of 2024, making her the youngest-ever star to receive this status - she’s a legend for a reason!

Accepting the award at the time, she told the crowd that “a little bit of everything has changed” she was on the show but she was “still proud to have been Hannah Montana”.

