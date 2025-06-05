Jae Stephens: 'Beyoncé's B’Day is literally perfect. Not one skip!' | My Life In 20

5 June 2025, 17:12 | Updated: 5 June 2025, 17:28

Jae Stephens: 'Beyoncé's B’Day is literally perfect. Not one skip!' | My Life In 20
Jae Stephens: 'Beyoncé's B’Day is literally perfect. Not one skip!' | My Life In 20. Picture: Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

To celebrate the release of her new single 'That's My Baby', we asked pop icon in the making Jae Stephens to take a trip down memory lane to answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

20) What album could you listen to 20 times over and not get bored?

B’Day, also known as Beyoncé’s loudest album, is literally perfect from beginning to end. Not one skip! And there’s so much hooting and hollering that you’ll never get bored.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

Anything pop culture, unfortunately, especially pertaining to the pop girlies of today and yesteryear. I know it’s a bit of a useless skill but I’m PopCrave personified.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

At 18, my mom and I travelled to London for the first time and I did some of my first sessions! I’d never been so far from home making new music with strangers every day. I feel like that was really the beginning of my professional career! As well as my obsession with the city that I lived in for so many years.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

It was 100% Zayn Malik who at that point had been the reigning champ for about four years. The question is what about Zayn wouldn’t make you fall for him?

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

True to my chronically online heritage, my Sweet 16 was held on Habbo Hotel. All my Tumblr followers came and packed out a room and sent me a bunch of gifts. My mom still clowns me for this but I got a lot of attention and it was over and I was in bed by like 10PM, so that was an ideal birthday party to me!

Jae Stephens - SMH (Official Music Video)

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Uggs…I used to think they were so ugly and now I own 3 pairs.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

I was a huge Gleek. I don’t know why I liked it so I can’t really elaborate.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I do feel like I got oddly very strict with my pre-show rituals while on tour. I don’t eat, I do exactly 30 minutes of my vocal warmups and steaming, and I don’t talk to anyone. I’m convinced my worst show was when I had a sandwich and did an interview before going on.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be?

I’d lowkey wanna be Blue Ivy…young, rich, fabulous, Beyoncé’s manager and protégée. I feel like I’d learn a lot! And I’d Venmo myself a little something for when I switched back to my own body.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11? And what’s the first thing you remember about them?

I was homeschooled when I was 11 so it was definitely my mom, bless her heart. We were arch enemies whenever she had to teach me fractions but we were besties the rest of the time.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Being so negative! I’ve been a bit of a Debbie Downer most of my life for some reason but I’ve made some good progress in being delusionally optimistic this past year and I’ve seen a huge difference in the opportunities it's led to. Hopefully in 10 years time I’ll be unstoppable.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

At 9 all I cared about was being a star. I think I was lying awake at night hoping I’d get a callback for a Disney audition I’d gone on (I didn’t).

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Beyoncé. Take a shot every time I say Beyoncé.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of? How does it manifest in your life?

I’m a bit of a glutton…I live to eat and eat to live. I’m pretty sure the only reason I go to the gym is so I can feel justified in eating deep fried Twinkies or something which is so not how it works.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party, who would you invite?

Beyoncé, Hilary Duff, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Brandy and my mom. Basically, all the women that raised me. I feel like it’d be a ki.

Jae Stephens - That’s My Baby (Audio)

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Lipgloss/lipliner (they count as 1!!), headphones, my air fryer (I’d starve without it), my digicam, autotune.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

The sexy comedic relief.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

Wtf that’s hard! My answer would probably be different tomorrow but right now I’d say 'Latch' by Disclosure, 'Me Myself & I' by Beyoncé, and 'Angel in Disguise' by Brandy. Perfect songs I never get tired of!

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

I want to perform to a sold out stadium! And get a tattoo. I’m scared of both.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Music!!! Basic af sorry.

Read more My Life In 20 here:

WATCH: PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That

PinkPantheress Breaks Down Every Song On 'Fancy That' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Sabrina Carpenter 'Manchild' release time: Here's what time her new song comes out in the US, UK and beyond

Sabrina Carpenter 'Manchild' release time: Here's what time her new song comes out in the US, UK and beyond
Miley Cyrus revealed she was 'banned' from singing Hannah Montana music after leaving Disney.

Miley Cyrus reveals she was banned from singing Hannah Montana music after she left Disney

Ethel Cain explains what her 'Nettles' lyrics are about and how they relate to Willoughby Tucker

Ethel Cain explains what her 'Nettles' lyrics are about and how they relate to Willoughby Tucker
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Jessie J has revealed she's been diagnosed with early breast cancer.

Jessie J reveals early breast cancer diagnosis in emotional video to fans

Hot On Capital

Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending explained: Who do Ginny and Georgia end up with?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending explained: Who do Ginny and Georgia end up with?

TV & Film

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa reveals she wants to collab with Chris Hughes as she raps ‘Little Bit Leave It’

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

TV & Film

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series

TV & Film

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

Love Island

Harriet and Ronnie have called it quits

Why did Love Island's Harriett and Ronnie split?

Love Island

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore breaks silence on new Ronnie Vint split rumours

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore breaks silence on second Ronnie Vint split

Love Island

Wicked For Good trailer unveils first snippets of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande singing Part 2 songs

Wicked For Good trailer leaves fans crying over Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Part 2 songs

TV & Film

Love Island director reveals major privacy change for 2025 show

Love Island director reveals major privacy change for 2025 show

Love Island

Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 confirmed cast revealed

Love Island

What does 'My 90 in a 35' mean on TikTok? The trend meaning explained

What does 'My 90 in a 35' mean on TikTok? The trend meaning explained

Internet

Wicked's Marissa Bode says every character in the musical is "canonically" gay

Wicked's Marissa Bode says every character is "canonically" gay in the movie

TV & Film

Kyle Ashman was dropped from the show.

Love Island’s Kyle Ashman responds after being axed from show over previous arrest

Love Island

Ginny & Georgia season 3 release time: When does it come out on Netflix?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

TV & Film

JoJo Siwa shuts down Chris Hughes "PR relationship" accusations

JoJo Siwa addresses Chris Hughes "PR relationship" claims after confirming romance

Miley Cyrus explains real reason why she stopped speaking to dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus reveals truth behind why she stopped speaking to dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

JoJo Siwa finally confirms she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes

Exclusive: JoJo Siwa finally confirms she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans
Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, plot, cast, spoilers and trailers

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch