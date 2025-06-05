Jae Stephens: 'Beyoncé's B’Day is literally perfect. Not one skip!' | My Life In 20

On Air Now
5 June 2025
To celebrate the release of her new single 'That's My Baby', we asked pop icon in the making Jae Stephens to take a trip down memory lane to answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.
B’Day, also known as Beyoncé’s loudest album, is literally perfect from beginning to end. Not one skip! And there’s so much hooting and hollering that you’ll never get bored.
Anything pop culture, unfortunately, especially pertaining to the pop girlies of today and yesteryear. I know it’s a bit of a useless skill but I’m PopCrave personified.
At 18, my mom and I travelled to London for the first time and I did some of my first sessions! I’d never been so far from home making new music with strangers every day. I feel like that was really the beginning of my professional career! As well as my obsession with the city that I lived in for so many years.
It was 100% Zayn Malik who at that point had been the reigning champ for about four years. The question is what about Zayn wouldn’t make you fall for him?
True to my chronically online heritage, my Sweet 16 was held on Habbo Hotel. All my Tumblr followers came and packed out a room and sent me a bunch of gifts. My mom still clowns me for this but I got a lot of attention and it was over and I was in bed by like 10PM, so that was an ideal birthday party to me!
Jae Stephens - SMH (Official Music Video)
Uggs…I used to think they were so ugly and now I own 3 pairs.
I was a huge Gleek. I don’t know why I liked it so I can’t really elaborate.
I do feel like I got oddly very strict with my pre-show rituals while on tour. I don’t eat, I do exactly 30 minutes of my vocal warmups and steaming, and I don’t talk to anyone. I’m convinced my worst show was when I had a sandwich and did an interview before going on.
I’d lowkey wanna be Blue Ivy…young, rich, fabulous, Beyoncé’s manager and protégée. I feel like I’d learn a lot! And I’d Venmo myself a little something for when I switched back to my own body.
I was homeschooled when I was 11 so it was definitely my mom, bless her heart. We were arch enemies whenever she had to teach me fractions but we were besties the rest of the time.
Being so negative! I’ve been a bit of a Debbie Downer most of my life for some reason but I’ve made some good progress in being delusionally optimistic this past year and I’ve seen a huge difference in the opportunities it's led to. Hopefully in 10 years time I’ll be unstoppable.
At 9 all I cared about was being a star. I think I was lying awake at night hoping I’d get a callback for a Disney audition I’d gone on (I didn’t).
Beyoncé. Take a shot every time I say Beyoncé.
I’m a bit of a glutton…I live to eat and eat to live. I’m pretty sure the only reason I go to the gym is so I can feel justified in eating deep fried Twinkies or something which is so not how it works.
Beyoncé, Hilary Duff, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Brandy and my mom. Basically, all the women that raised me. I feel like it’d be a ki.
Jae Stephens - That’s My Baby (Audio)
Lipgloss/lipliner (they count as 1!!), headphones, my air fryer (I’d starve without it), my digicam, autotune.
The sexy comedic relief.
Wtf that’s hard! My answer would probably be different tomorrow but right now I’d say 'Latch' by Disclosure, 'Me Myself & I' by Beyoncé, and 'Angel in Disguise' by Brandy. Perfect songs I never get tired of!
I want to perform to a sold out stadium! And get a tattoo. I’m scared of both.
Music!!! Basic af sorry.
