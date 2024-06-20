How To Get Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes For Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets

Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes: How To Get Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets. Picture: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton, Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Is there a Sabrina Carpenter Short N' Sweet Tour presale code? All the information you need on how to register for tickets in Sabrina Carpenter's fan presales.

She's working later 'cause she's a singer! Tickets for Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour are about to go on sale. How do you access Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour presale though, what are the codes and when does it take place?

On June 20th, Sabrina Carpenter officially announced the North American leg of her Short n' Sweet Tour. The tour is set to kick off in Columnus in September and ends in Los Angeles in November. Unveiling the official tour poster on Instagram, Sabrina wrote: "I can’t wait to be singing with you all soon", and confirmed that there will be a presale for the tour.

We're here to break down everything you need to know about the Short n' Sweet Tour presale to help you secure tickets.

When do tickets for Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour go on sale?

How to access the presale for Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter's main Short n' Sweet Tour presale is organised by her official fan account Team Sabrina. Announcing the tour, Sabrina explained: "Make sure you head to @TeamSabrina for sign up info & first access to the Team Sabrina presale, which starts Tues June 25 at 10 am local. @cashapp cardholders also get early access to tickets."

Team Sabrina have provided a detailed rundown of how to to get presale access. All you have to do is head to Sabrina's site and visit her tour page. There you can sign up for the city/cities you want tickets for and you'll receive a unique code for every city shortly before the presale takes place.

When does Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour presale happen?

Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour presale time: Tuesday, 25th June - 10:00AM local.

How to access Sabrina Carpenter’s Cash App presale

Sabrina's Cash App presale actually takes place a whole day before the official fan one so is worth signing up for if you can. To access the Cash App presale, you need to be a Cash App cardholder. All you need to do is visit the Ticketmaster page when the Cash App presale begins and enter the first nine digits of your Cash App Card to enter the presale.

Once you select tickets, you then must purchase them using your Cash App Card.

When does Sabrina Carpenter's Cash App presale happen?

Sabrina Carpenter's Cash App presale time: Monday, 24th June - 10:00AM local.

Please, please, please get your @SabrinaAnnLynn tour tickets early. Unlock the presale with your Cash App Card. Starts June 24 at 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/50mhWdJHLg — Cash App (@CashApp) June 20, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter will also have a Spotify presale which is only available to her top listeners and they will be emailed specific details about how to register for a presale code.

You will be emailed on Wednesday 26th June if you made the cut and the tickets will be for Sabrina's Spotify Top Listener Pit on the floor.

When do Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet tickets go on sale?

Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour general sale time: Friday, 28th June - 10:00AM local.

If you don't manage to get tickets in the presale, the general sale takes place on Friday.

May the odds be ever in your favour!

