How old is Austin from Ginny & Georgia? Diesel La Torraca's age leaves fans shocked

4 February 2025, 17:13

Ginny & Georgia fans are shocked at how much older Austin actor Diesel La Torraca now looks
Ginny & Georgia fans are shocked at how much older Austin actor Diesel La Torraca now looks. Picture: Netflix, _antoniagentry_ via Instagram
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

How old is Austin from Ginny & Georgia? Diesel La Torraca's age has sent fans into meltdown after first look season 3 pictures were released.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 is now just months away from finally returning to our screens, and when it arrives little Austin Miller might look quite a bit older.

It's been over two years since season 2 of the Netflix series came out, and fans have been desperate to know what happens next to their fave chaotic mother-daughter duo, played by Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry.

Diesel La Torraca's Austin is also at the centre of the show's big storyline and thanks to season 2's shock ending, he's likely about to play a major role as the only person who witnessed his mother kill Tom Fuller.

Now, thanks to the first look photos for Ginny & Georgia season 3, fans cannot believe how much older Austin looks in the new episodes.

How old is Austin from Ginny & Georgia?

First look at Austin and Ginny is Ginny & Georgia season 3
First look at Austin and Ginny is Ginny & Georgia season 3. Picture: Netflix

How old are Antonia Gentry and Diesel La Torraca from Ginny & Georgia?

Austin Miller is around 10 years old in the show but Diesel, who plays him, is now officially a teenager at 13 years old.

In fact, he'll be 14 by the time Ginny & Georgia season 3 drops in June. (He was 9 when he first began filming in 2020.)

And what's even more wild is that he's now taller than Antonia, who plays his older sister Ginny. (Ginny is 16, while Antonia is 27.)

Diesel La Torraca as Austin in the final episode of Ginny & Georgia season 2
Diesel La Torraca as Austin in the final episode of Ginny & Georgia season 2. Picture: Netflix

After sharing a first look photo of Austin and Ginny in the upcoming season on Instagram, one fan wrote in the comments: "Why you older than Ginny."

On another post featuring the duo, someone else added: "Oh my Jesus Austin has gotten so biggg"

Even Antonia herself has commented on it. Back in 2024, when season 3 filming began, she shared a hilarious side-by-side photo of herself and Diesel after filming season 1 compared with now.

Antonia Gentry posts comparison photo of herself and Diesel La Torraca after filming season 1 and season 3
Antonia Gentry posts comparison photo of herself and Diesel La Torraca after filming season 1 and season 3. Picture: @_antoniagentry_ via Twitter

Because of how much older Diesel now looks, fans are anticipating that the show might include a time jump that could play into Georgia's arrest storyline.

Nothing has been confirmed so far as the season 3 storyline is still under wraps but based on the photo of Ginny and Austin sitting in a court room, Georgia might be facing serious jail time for Tom Fuller's murder.

We'll have to wait and see how it all unfolds when Ginny & Georgia returns on June 5th!

