What does 'My 90 in a 35' mean on TikTok? The trend meaning explained

By Katie Louise Smith

Wondering what 'My 90 in a 35' means? A brand new TikTok trend just spawned on the platform and it's left everyone completely baffled.

Following on from the viral Italian Brainrot trend and 'HG' and 'HB' (homegirl and homeboy, if you care), the latest phrase to enter the internet's lexicon is 'My 90 in a 35' or 'My 90 in a 30'.

The trend, which sees users posting videos or photos of themselves with the caption on the screen, is currently doing the rounds (it's about to be everywhere) and it's all about people sharing their favourite songs, songs that mean a lot to them, or songs that make them hype.

But what does the actual '90 in a 35' phrase mean? Here's your full explainer...

TikTok's 'My 90 in a 35' meaning explained

What does My 90 in a 35 mean?

'My 90 in a 35', or 'my 90 in a 30', refers to a song that makes you want to go from 90 miles per hour in a 30-35 miles per hour zone. (Something you should absolutely NOT do in real life, btw.)

Basically, it something that makes you want to metaphorically drive over the speed limit. It's a track that makes you feel things. A track that makes you want to crank the volume up, forget everything else and just (metaphorically!) floor it. Release your inhibitions, feel the rain on your skin as Natasha Bedingfield would say.

And the songs don't have to be bangers either. Someone posted one crying while listening to Harry Styles' 'Matilda'. "Anything Harry is my 90 in a 35," one commenter responded. (TRUE!)

Someone else shared their video listening to Frank Ocean's Moon River with the caption: "Sad music till I die".

Obviously, please do not actually speed. And do not record while you're driving either.

Drive safely, no going over the speed limit for the sake of a TikTok!

