Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

The Grammys! Celebrity Jeopardy! 2hollis! Gayle King! Tuberculosis! Nothing is off limits in this Finneas interview.

To celebrate the launch of his brand new band The Favor, Finneas visited Capital Buzz HQ to take a trip down memory lane. Following in the footsteps of icons like Millie Bobby Brown and Djo, the beloved artist answers all of our 'My Life In 20' questions and the video is every bit as chaotic, deep and endearing as you would expect.

Finneas discusses everything from how many songs a perfect album should have, to what reality TV show he'd like to go on with his sister Billie Eilish. Finneas also gets candid about the song he's proudest of working on, his favourite songwriters of all time and...tuberculosis. It'll make sense when you watch it.

Hit play on the video below to watch the full Finneas My Life In 20 experience.

FINNEAS Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

