Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

6 June 2025, 14:54

Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'
Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'. Picture: Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The Grammys! Celebrity Jeopardy! 2hollis! Gayle King! Tuberculosis! Nothing is off limits in this Finneas interview.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

To celebrate the launch of his brand new band The Favor, Finneas visited Capital Buzz HQ to take a trip down memory lane. Following in the footsteps of icons like Millie Bobby Brown and Djo, the beloved artist answers all of our 'My Life In 20' questions and the video is every bit as chaotic, deep and endearing as you would expect.

Finneas discusses everything from how many songs a perfect album should have, to what reality TV show he'd like to go on with his sister Billie Eilish. Finneas also gets candid about the song he's proudest of working on, his favourite songwriters of all time and...tuberculosis. It'll make sense when you watch it.

Hit play on the video below to watch the full Finneas My Life In 20 experience.

FINNEAS Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Watch more Capital Buzz interviews here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' lyrics about Barry Keoghan? The meaning explained

Sabrina Carpenter explains real meaning behind 'Manchild' lyrics after Barry Keoghan theories
Jae Stephens: 'My Sweet 16 was held on Habbo Hotel' | My Life In 20

Jae Stephens: 'Beyoncé's B’Day is literally perfect. Not one skip!' | My Life In 20

Sabrina Carpenter 'Manchild' release time: Here's what time her new song comes out in the US, UK and beyond

Sabrina Carpenter 'Manchild' release time: Here's what time her new song comes out in the US, UK and beyond
Miley Cyrus revealed she was 'banned' from singing Hannah Montana music after leaving Disney.

Miley Cyrus reveals she was banned from singing Hannah Montana music after she left Disney

Ethel Cain explains what her 'Nettles' lyrics are about and how they relate to Willoughby Tucker

Ethel Cain explains what her 'Nettles' lyrics are about and how they relate to Willoughby Tucker

Hot On Capital

Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending explained: Who do Ginny and Georgia end up with?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending explained: Who do Ginny and Georgia end up with?

TV & Film

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series

TV & Film

Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty spin-off? Prime tease future after final season

The Summer I Turned Pretty team tease spin-off after final season

TV & Film

Is Georgia pregnant in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The father's identity explained

Is [SPOILER] pregnant in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The father's identity explained

TV & Film

Love Island fans figure out 'real reason' why Harriett and Ronnie broke up

Love Island fans figure out 'real reason' why Harriett and Ronnie broke up

Love Island

Love Island insider announces major 'never-been-done-before' twist for week one

Love Island insider announces major 'never-been-done-before' twist for week one

Love Island

Ginny & Georgia fans are shocked at how much older Austin actor Diesel La Torraca now looks

How old is Austin from Ginny & Georgia? Diesel La Torraca's age leaves fans shocked

TV & Film

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa reveals she wants to collab with Chris Hughes as she raps ‘Little Bit Leave It’

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

TV & Film

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

Love Island

Harriet and Ronnie have called it quits

Why did Love Island's Harriett and Ronnie split?

Love Island

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore breaks silence on new Ronnie Vint split rumours

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore breaks silence on second Ronnie Vint split

Love Island

Wicked For Good trailer unveils first snippets of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande singing Part 2 songs

Wicked For Good trailer leaves fans crying over Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Part 2 songs

TV & Film

Love Island director reveals major privacy change for 2025 show

Love Island director reveals major privacy change for 2025 show

Love Island

Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 confirmed cast revealed

Love Island

What does 'My 90 in a 35' mean on TikTok? The trend meaning explained

What does 'My 90 in a 35' mean on TikTok? The trend meaning explained

Internet

Wicked's Marissa Bode says every character in the musical is "canonically" gay

Wicked's Marissa Bode says every character is "canonically" gay in the movie

TV & Film

Kyle Ashman was dropped from the show.

Love Island’s Kyle Ashman responds after being axed from show over previous arrest

Love Island

Ginny & Georgia season 3 release time: When does it come out on Netflix?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

TV & Film

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch