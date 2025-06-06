Sabrina Carpenter explains real meaning behind 'Manchild' lyrics after Barry Keoghan theories

6 June 2025, 08:00

Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' lyrics about Barry Keoghan? The savage meaning explained
Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' lyrics about Barry Keoghan? The savage meaning explained. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' lyrics about Barry Keoghan? Here's what she's said about the song's meaning.

Sabrina Carpenter fans are convinced that her 'Manchild' lyrics are about her ex Barry Keoghan but what is the truth?

On June 3rd, Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans by posting a teaser video for a new single. The following day, Sabrina took to Instagram to announce that she would be releasing a single called 'Manchild' on June 5th. She also revealed that Jack Antonoff produced it. It's unclear if the song is part of the Short n' Sweet era or the start of a new one.

What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' lyrics about though? And are they connected to her split from actor Barry Keoghan? Here's what Sabrina's said about the song and all the easter eggs that may or may not link it to Barry.

Sabrina Carpenter teases new single ‘Manchild’

In 'Manchild', Sabrina jokingly sings about her penchant for dating f---bois who mess her around. She sings: You said your phone was broken, just forgot to charge it / Whole outfit you're wearing, God, I hope it's ironic / Did you just say you're finished? Didn't know we started / It's all just so familiar, baby, what do you call it?

In the chorus, Sabrina adds: Manchild, why you always come a-runnin' to me? / F--- my life, won't you let an insane woman be? / Never heard of self-care / Half your brain just ain't there / Manchild, why you always come a-runnin', takin' all my lovin' from me?

Describing the song on X / Twitter, Sabrina wrote: "It feels like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll and it sounds like a never ending road trip in the summer! hence why i wanted to give it to you now, so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long!"

She ended by writing: "thank you always and forever for listening and thank you men for testing me!!"

Is 'Manchild' about Barry Keoghan?

Before 'Manchild' came out, fans speculated that it was inspired by her breakup from Saltburn star Barry Keoghan. In December 2024, a source told People that the couple separated because they're "young nad career-focused". Barry also released a statement against hate he received online following the public parting of ways.

As for Sabrina, she has never directly addressed the split but she has alluded to it in moments on her Short n' Sweet Tour. Not to mention, Sabrina songs like 'Bad Reviews' and music videos like her 'Please Please Please' remix with Dolly Parton also appear to contain nods to the dissolution of her relationship with the Irish actor.

Based on what Sabrina's said about the song, it appears that it was inspired by her exes in general and her own poor judgement when it comes to men. However, fans have spotted several easter eggs that could link it to Barry.

Most notably, Sabrina has released the song on the one year anniversary of 'Please Please Please' coming out. Not only does Barry star in the 'Please Please Please' video but the song is believed to be inspired by him.

One fan argued: "she WARNED HIM not to embarrass her in and said if he doesn’t want to cry to her music not to make her hate him, well !!!"

On top of that, Sabrina wrote "this one’s about you!!" when she announced 'Manchild' and fans think that the "you" in question is Barry. Whether or not the video contains any references to him is yet to be seen.

Regardless of who inspired it, one thing's for sure, our song of the summer is here! Amen!

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Manchild' lyrics

INTRO
Oh, boy

VERSE 1
You said your phone was broken, just forgot to charge it
Whole outfit you're wearing, God, I hope it's ironic
Did you just say you're finished? Didn't know we started
It's all just so familiar, baby, what do you call it?
Stupid, or is it, slow?
Maybe it's, useless, but there's a cuter word for it, I know

CHORUS
Manchild, why you always come a-runnin' to me?
F--- my life, won't you let an insane woman be?
Never heard of self-care
Half your brain just ain't there
Manchild, why you always come a-runnin', takin' all my lovin' from me?

VERSE 2
Why so sexy if so dumb?
And how survive the Earth so long
If I'm not there, it won't get done
I choose to blame your mom

CHORUS
Manchild, why you always come a-runnin' to me?
F--- my life, won't you let an insane woman be?
Never heard of self-care
Half your brain just ain't there
Manchild, why you always come a-runnin', takin' all my lovin' from me?

BRIDGE
Oh, I like my boys playin' hard to get
And I like my men all incompetent
And I swear they choosin' me, I'm not choosin' them
Amen, hey men Oh, I like my boys playin' hard to get (Play hard to get)
And I like my men all incompetent (Incompetent)
And I swear they choose me, I'm not choosin' them (Not choosin' them)
Amen (Amen, yeah), hey, men (Hey, men)

OUTRO
Manchild, why you always come a-runnin' to me? (Always come a-runnin' to me)
F--- my life, won't you let an insane woman be? (Hey)
Oh, I like my boys playin' hard to get (Play hard to get)
And I like my men all incompetent (Incompetent)
And I swear they choosin' me, I'm not choosin' them (Not choosin' them)
Amen (Amen), hey, men (Hey, men)

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

