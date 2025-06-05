Love Island's Harriett Blackmore breaks silence on second Ronnie Vint split

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore breaks silence on new Ronnie Vint split rumours. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Harriett Blackmore has responded after new reports that she's split from Love Island boyfriend Ronnie Vint for a second time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Just days ago, Ronnie Vint shut down split rumours and insisted that he and his girlfriend Harriett Blackmore were "sweet".

The pair, who met on Love Island last summer and reunited in the All Stars villa, had also revealed plans to move in together this month but after it was spotted by internet sleuths that they'd unfollowed one another fans were sent spiralling.

"Weren't they just with each other in Ibiza?" One fan quizzed on TikTok. Another said: "[Ronnie] literally commented on [Harriett's] post 2 days ago ??"

While the speculation has been rife online, Harriett has been on a press trip but now in a Q&A she has broken her silence.

Read more: Love Island director reveals major privacy change for 2025 show

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore attend the "MobLand" Global Premiere. Picture: Getty

Have Ronnie and Harriett split?

She was asked by a fan on Snapchat, "Are you ok!!!", to which she replied: "I've never felt this exhausted in my entire life, love you guys !! Bad day not a bad life."

At the time of writing the pair still don't follow each other on Instagram and according to the tabloids they have called it quits, although no further comment has been made at this point.

This comes after Ronnie shut down claims that they'd split when a video went viral on TikTok claiming they'd split. Ronnie took to his Instagram story with a screen grab of the TikTok.

He wrote over it: "This is clearly a set up. Edited because we are sweet and I haven't commented a thing. Thank you."

Harriett has been on a press trip but now in a Snapchat Q&A she has broken her silence. Picture: Snapchat

Split speculation had started after Ronnie removed a picture of him and Harriett from his Instagram grid. He later posted 'LOOOL' to his IG story which furthered fan speculation.

On Reddit one fan said: "Harriet and Ronnie broke up?? Ronnie posted this on his IG story and deleted the movie premiere photo with Harriett."

Another followed up saying: "Both wiped each other from their IG. How people do that so quick is beyond me."

Harriett and Ronnie were dumped from Love Island season 11 before Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Just weeks ago, Harriett and revealed plans to move in with Ronnie, telling The Mirror: "People say the cracks show when you move in together, but because we met in the villa and lived in each other’s pockets every single day, we’d already crossed that bridge."

"This is just a new chapter," she added.

This will be the second major split Ronnie and Harriett have been through as after leaving series 11 together they dated for a while before calling it quits.

Harriett said if they hadn't gone on All Stars they might not have rekindled things. She said: "He was blocked on everything. My manager actually unblocked him for me.

"When we came out, I was like, “I’ll save your number now,” because he was just an unsaved number in the Love Island chat!"

Love Island teaser 2025

Read more about Love Island here: