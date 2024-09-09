Why Did Harriett And Ronnie From Love Island Split?

9 September 2024, 12:45

Harriet and Ronnie have called it quits
Harriet and Ronnie have called it quits. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island 2024 couple Harriett and Ronnie appear to have broken up, but why? Here's what we know.

Dancer Harriett Blackmore and footballer Ronnie Vint strutted into the Love Island villa single, but walked out arm-in-arm in the summer of 2024.

It's no secret that they had somewhat of a rocking journey during their reality TV stint but even weeks after the show ended they seemed to be going from strength to strength.

But now, just days after Ronnie and Harriett shut down cheating allegations, it seems that they are no longer an item. Here's why.

Harriett and Ronnie were dumped from Love Island before Casa Amor
Harriett and Ronnie were dumped from Love Island before Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Why have Love Island's Harriett and Ronnie split?

Neither Ronnie or Harriett have addressed their break up but it was revealed by their Love Island co-star Matilda Draper. Matilda posted a TikTok of her and Harriett with the caption: "WHEN YOUR BESTIE IS SINGLE WITH YOU"

Harriett went on to post some photos with the caption, "self love season" which fans are taking as her way of addressing the breakup and some are in her comments calling for her to be on the next All Stars season.

This comes just a week after Matilda and Sean Stone split because when they left the villa they were both "super busy". Matilda and Harriett seem to be bonding over their break ups as they just got matching tattoos.

Harriett and Matilda got matching tattoos following their break ups
Harriett and Matilda got matching tattoos following their break ups. Picture: Instagram

Not long before Matilda broke the news of Harriett's split, Ronnie had said that he and Harriett were "loved-up". After being accused of cheating he said: "I’ve been doing PAs, and obviously I’m going to take photos with girls and whatever, but there is nothing else, and [Harriett] knows that.

"I’ve seen what people message, you’ve just got to be thick-skinned because someone wants to earn a little bit of money off a story, and obviously we know what’s real, and that is that.”

He then went on to post a video of them on holiday with the caption, 'Next trip pending' with a white heart. We will update this page as soon as they reveal the reason for their split.

