What happened between Ronnie and Harriett? Explaining their Love Island journey

24 January 2025, 12:42 | Updated: 24 January 2025, 12:58

Explaining Ronnie and Harriett's Love Island journey
Explaining Ronnie and Harriett's Love Island journey. Picture: ITV / Snapchat

By Abbie Reynolds

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore have been reunited in Love Island All Stars, so here's a recap of their entire relationship so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore's reunion on Love Island All Stars has stirred up speculation that their split was a complete hoax.

After their heart-to-heart upon Harriett's bombshell arrival - in which Ronnie said it has "always been" her - some fans are convinced they staged their entire breakup.

One viewer wrote on X: "Now I’m thinking Ronnie and Harriett broke up just to make up on the show for drama."

A second said: "Reality gold sorry Ronnie and Harriett are great actors." And a third penned: "Ronnie and Harriett’s reunion was clearly planned."

Plus Harriett's bestie Matilda Draper has dropped a major clue about the real status of her relationship with Ronnie.

So, although it's terrible timing for Elma Pazar, who just accidentally told Ronnie she loves him *yikes*, let's take a look at what really happened between Ronnie and Harriett.

Ronnie and Harriett left the villa coupled up with each other
Ronnie and Harriett left the villa in 2024 coupled up with each other. Picture: ITV2

What happened between Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore?

Ronnie and Harriett met on Love Island series 11 in the summer of 2024 and, despite their instant chemistry, it took one or two 'love triangles' with the likes of Tiffany Leighton and Jess White for Ronnie to put all his focus on Harriett.

After they finally became a couple, they were dumped from the island because they received the least votes for the public's favourite couple.

Outside of the villa, they continued dating and, when they were hit with cheating allegations, they even shut those down. However, in September Matilda from the same series confirmed that Ronnie and Harriett had split in a TikTok captioned: "WHEN YOUR BESTIE IS SINGLE WITH YOU"

Four months after the news of their split broke, Harriett and Ronnie have been reunited on Love Island All Stars and it looks like, despite Ronnie being in a couple with Elma, he's ready to pick up where he left off.

Ronnie and Harriet have a heart to heart

During a chat on All Stars, Ronnie said: "Obviously, when it ended, we ended it and what not but it never really ended, ended."

"When you walked in, my heart went and it's never gone like that. I knew it was you, the kiss, we've always had the same kiss," Ronnie said regarding the blind folded kiss challenge they took part in when Harriett entered the villa. He rated her a 10 out of 10.

He continued: "Every single feeling has just come running back... that feeling I had when you walked in, I felt vulnerable of letting myself go. That scared me, but that scared me because of how much I loved you... It's always been you, you know that."

So, while a Harriett and Ronnie 2.0 looks set for the horizon, Matilda has revealed some evidence that might just explained what Ronnie ment by, "it never really ended, ended".

Matilda Draper is spilling the tea
Matilda Draper is spilling the tea. Picture: Instagram / Snapchat

Reacting to Harriett and Ronnie's chat on All Stars, Matilda shared a picture on Snapchat which eagle-eyed fans will have already seen on Harriett's IG story weeks ago.

In the picture Harriett is showing off a big bouquet of red roses and a note, in Harriett's original post the note that came with the flowers is covered. However, in Matilda's post, it clearly reads: "Merry Christmas, hope next year we can b together, Love you RV."

Of course fans are assuming 'RV' is Ronnie Vint. While Matilda has shared this picture she has revealed that she isn't in favour of the pair rekindling things on All Stars.

In a separate post Matilda said: "Harri is my best friend and Ronnie I love separately I just DONT want Harri to get hurt - if they get back together and live happily ever after then I will eat my words but I don't buyyyyyyy that Ronnie has changed."

Harriett and Ronnie were dumped from Love Island before Casa Amor
Harriett and Ronnie were dumped from Love Island before Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Prior to Love Island series 11, Matilda was friends with Ronnie and even warned Harriett that he is a "one night stand guy".

As Ronnie and Harriett's Love Island journey continues we'll update this page with all the goings on, so bookmark it to stay up to date on their rollercoaster relationship.

