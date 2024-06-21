Love Island's Matilda Warns Harriett That Ronnie's A 'One Night Stand Guy'

Love Island's Matilda called Ronnie a 'one night stand' kind of guy. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Matilda has exposed Ronnie Vint to Harriett Blackmore as a ‘one-night stand guy’, warning the woman off him after being friends with him outside the villa.

Love Island’s Matilda Draper has quickly made a name for herself as a friendly, bubbly girl inside the villa after she entered as a bombshell alongside Konnor Ewudzi on the 19th of June.

It became apparent that the young Beckenham local knew Ronnie Vint from outside the villa, and had a TOWIE connection with Joey Essex, but despite all that, it’s been islander Sean Stone who’s occupied most of her attention thus far.

Speaking to the young man on the day beds, she revealed she never understood why girls went for bad boys like Ronnie over nicer guys. And in fact, she had a lot more to say to Harriett Blackmore about Ronnie later in the episode.

Love Island's Matilda Draper used to date one of Ronnie Vint's friends. Picture: ITV

As she and Harriett sat by the fire pit, Matilda curiously asked Harriett if she still had feelings for the footballer, to which Harriett scoffed a ‘no’ and followed it up by saying: “Some of his actions are just questionable.”

Matilda agreed with Harriett and decided to share what she knew of Ronnie from the outside world, as she used to date one of his friends.

She revealed: “Obviously Ronnie on the outside, he is very much like the same sort of vibe… [Instagram] story-liker, picture-liker, he’s very much like that sort of boy.”

Harriett Blackmore has held a torch for Ronnie Vint since episode one of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Matilda didn’t paint a promising picture of Ronnie, especially when she continued on to say, “he’s definitely a one-night stander”.

What Matilda was saying seemed to both shock and not shock Harriett. She finished up the conversation by clearly stating, “I just think from what you’re saying you’re looking for in a guy, he’s not it”.

Has this conversation finally turned on the torch that Harriett has been holding for Ronnie since day one? We’ll have to wait and see. But we love seeing Matilda be the ultimate girl's girl and look out for her like that.

