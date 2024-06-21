Exclusive

Georgia Steel Reveals Which Love Island 2024 Couple She Wants To Win

21 June 2024, 12:09 | Updated: 21 June 2024, 13:48

Georgia Steel reveals who she'd like to win Love Island 2024
Georgia Steel reveals who she'd like to win Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Speaking to Capital about the summer series of Love Island, Georgia Steel told us which boy and girl she'd like to see take the crown.

Georgia Steel has become Love Island royalty, having appeared on the show back in 2018 for the fourth series and then starring again in spin-off shows Love Island Games and Love Island: All Stars.

So you best believe she's been keeping tabs on the villa this summer and she's already set on who she'd like to see take home the Love Island prize money.

Locked in to the series, Georgia already called out the hate Harriett Blackmore was getting, reiterating to us that the trolls are "vile" and "disgusting".

Georgia's fave islanders are Jess and Sean this series
Georgia's fave islanders are Jess and Sean this series. Picture: ITV

Like most viewers, Georgia has a sweet spot for a couple of the islanders and in her case it's Sean Stone and Jess White who have captured her heart. Although they've been in a couple before they aren't in a couple anymore.

Speaking to us in partnership with Heart Bingo, Georgia admitted that she felt their previous coupling "was just circumstance" as she "didn’t think that there was a spark between them".

Nonetheless she said: "I’d really like Jess and Sean to get together."

"I don’t know whether they’re a show-winning couple because they are very different characters, but they’re my favourite girl and boy so I’d love them to come together," she said.

Georgia Steel said Jess White is "such a lady in the way she carries herself"
Georgia Steel said Jess White is "such a lady in the way she carries herself". Picture: ITV

The Love Island alumni shared high praise for Jess and Sean, saying: "I love Jess, she’s the main girl in there for me. Her whole vibe is nice and I think she’d be my mate."

And of Sean she said: "I think Sean is a real gentleman and it’s a shame that none of the girls are going for him because he’d be such a catch!"

Sean hasn't had any luck in the villa so far, but some fans are hopeful new girl Matilda Draper will 'match his freak'. Or perhaps Jess will fall for his sweet ways and they'll become Georgia's dream couple.

