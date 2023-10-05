Love Island Games Line-Up Confirmed Including Megan Barton-Hanson

Love Island Games comes to Peacock in November. Picture: Peacock

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island returns with a brand new spin-off, Love Island Games. Here's which ex contestants are in the cast.

The full line-up for the Love Island Games has been confirmed, with ex contestants from series all around the world taking part in the dating show for a second time, but this time they’ll compete in games and challenges along the way in order for one to be crowned the winner.

The cast mates are from the US, UK, Australian and Swedish versions of the show, including series four’s Georgia Steel, Megan Barton Hanson, whose ex Eyal Booker is also taking part, series five’s Curtis Pritchard and series seven’s Liberty Poole.

Curtis may even have an awkward run in with an ex of his, Maura Higgins, who he dated after they met on the dating show in 2019. Maura will be hosting the behind the scenes gossip from the reality show, while Maya Jama is presenting the series.

Scott Van Der Sluis from this year’s series wasted no time in heading back to the villa, signing up just weeks after appearing on the summer show.

As well as a new format, the show is also in a brand new location, taking place in a paradise villa in Fiji. The series starts on 1st November on Peacock and there will be episodes six days a week, just like there is with the usual series.

Here’s the full line-up taking part on the Love Island Games.

Love Island Games line-up

Aurelia Lamprecht (Season 4, Germany)

Cely Vazquez (Season 2, USA)

Courtney Boerner (Season 4, USA)

Deb Chubb (Season 4, USA)

Georgia Steel (Season 4, UK)

Imani Wheeler (Season 5, USA)

Jessica Losurdo (Season 4, Australia)

Justine Ndiba (Season 2 Winner, USA)

Kyra Green (Season 1, USA)

Liberty Poole (Season 7, UK)

Lisa Celander (Season 3, Sweden)

Megan Barton-Hanson (Season 4, UK)

Tina Provis (Season 3 Winner and Season 4, Australia)

Zeta Morrison (Season 4 Winner, USA)

Callum Hole (Season 4, Australia)

Carrington Rodriguez (Season 2, USA)

Curtis Pritchard (Season 5, UK)

Eyal Booker (Season 4, UK)

Jack Fowler (Season 4, UK)

Johnny Middlebrooks (Season 2, USA)

Mike Boateng (Season 6, UK)

Mitch Hibberd (Season 3 Winner and Season 4, Australia)

Ray Gantt (Season 1, USA)

Scott Van-der Sluis (Season 10, UK and Season 5, USA)

Steph Blackos (Season 2, France)

Toby Aromolaran (Season 7, UK)

When does Love Island Games start?

Love Island Games begins on 1st November. The series will air six days a week.

What is Love Island Games?

A synopsis said: "Set in Fiji, the first season of Peacock’s Love Island Games will bring together fan-favourite Islanders from various Love Island series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia and beyond – for a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games.

“In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favourite Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, re-coupling, dramatic arrivals and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

Who will host Love Island Games?

Maya Jama will host the Love Island Games, announcing the news all the way back in August.

She announced on Instagram: "WOI. We’re going GLOBAL!! Over the mooon to be hosting my first international show on @peacock @loveislandusa … which of your faves do you wana see involved."

