Love Island’s Scott Van Der Sluis: Age, Where He’s From & What Football Team He Plays For

Love Island's Scott Van Der Sluis is heading into the villa to find love. Picture: ITV2/Scott Van Der Sluis/Instagram

By Capital FM

Get to know new Love Island bombshell Scott Van Der Sluis from his age and Instagram to which football team he plays for.

Love Island’s Scott Van Der Sluis is the latest bombshell set to enter and rock the villa.

Hoping to turn some heads, the footballer joins the line-up just days after new bombshells Charlotte Sumner and Leah Taylor entered the villa, where they definitely have shaken things up between some of the couples!

Who Has Left Love Island So Far? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer 2023 Series

But who is Scott and where is he from?

Get to know the new bombshell including his age, Instagram and which football team he plays for…

Gym workout gets territorial in Love Island first look

Scott Van Der Sluis is the latest Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island’s Scott Van Der Sluis? Age & where he’s from

Scott is 22 years old and hails from North Wales, Connah’s Quay.

The singleton is looking for love after being single for 3 and a half years, with him saying ahead of his Love Island debut that he’s ‘ready and open to anything’ after being based in Dublin playing football for over a year.

Love Island's Scott is a footballer from Wales. Picture: ITV2

Which football team does Scott Van Der Sluis play for?

The Welsh contestant currently plays for Irish Premier Division club Shelbourne as a goalkeeper.

However, his team have confirmed that he’s already quit the team ahead of entering the villa.

Scott was granted a release from his contract at Shelbourne FC. Speaking about his departure, Head Coach Damien Duff joked: "I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful single women over myself, the staff and the players.

"All jokes aside, I thank Scott for his services to Shelbourne FC and we all wish him the very best for the future, whatever that holds."

What is Scott Van Der Sluis’ Instagram?

You can follow Scott on Instagram @scottvds17 where he currently boasts over 7,000 followers.

The sports player often posts snaps playing football. However, like his co-stars, his profile will remain dormant whilst he looks for love in the villa in order to adhere to the new social media ban.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital