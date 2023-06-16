Love Island Bombshell Scott Van Der Sluis ‘Dated Former Contestant’ From Last Year’s Series

Love Island star Scott's ex-girlfriend was a series 8 contestant. Picture: ITV2

Scott Van Der Sluis is said to have an ex who also appeared on Love Island.

Love Island’s latest bombshell Scott Van Der Sluis entered the villa on Thursday night to shake things up.

The 22-year-old footballer enjoyed a date with Jess Harding soon after entering the villa - but it turns out his ex is also former islander.

Scott, who plays as a goalkeeper for Irish Premier Division club Shelbourne FC, reportedly dated series 8 contestant Paige Thorne for a few months.

Scott, who is from Connah’s Quay in north Wales, is said to have met Paige, who is from Swansea, in the party scene a few years ago.

Scott Van Der Sluis is the latest Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV2

They allegedly enjoyed a brief romance together back in 2020, before either of them found fame on the show.

An insider told this tabloid: “It wasn’t serious with Paige and Scott but they had a great few months together.

“They met out on the party scene as Paige knows lots of footballers. It didn’t end for any reason in particular, just one of those things. They were both young and not looking for anything serious.”

Love Island's Scott formerly dated Paige Thorne. Picture: Getty

Scott also appears to know Welsh series 9 contestant Anna-May Robey as she wished him luck in the villa after posting a picture of him on social media alongside the caption: “Secrets out!!! Hope all the pep talks were worth it. Rooting for you."

Since Scott’s arrival in the villa, fans have been shipping him and Jess, but time will tell if there are any other islanders he’s got his eye on.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

