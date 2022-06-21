Love Island Paige Thorne: What You REALLY Need To Know About Her

21 June 2022, 16:06

Love Island's Paige Thorne
Love Island's Paige Thorne has proven to be a big hit in and out of the villa. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Paige Thorne is winning admirers and fans all over the place after entering the Love Island villa of 2022 but who is she really? Age, job and where she's from revealed.

Love Island 2022 is hotting up for 2022 contestant Page Thorne as her romance with Jacque O'Neill spices up following a night in the hideaway.

But as the reality star begins to fall deep for Gemma Owen's ex-boyfriend on ITV2, and the threat of being dumped forever increases, we decided it was time to take a closer look at the brunette who is winning over so much of the viewing public.

Speaking about what she could bring to the villa this year, Paige revealed she was all about the good vibes and is "a bubble of positive energy".

So who is Love Island contestant Paige Thorne? What is her job and age? And where is she from? Here are all the must-know facts about her:

Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill talking on Love Island sofa
Paige Thorne has coupled up with Jacques O'Neill. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island 2022 contestant Paige Thorne?

Looking for love after a number of failed first dates, Paige is a 24 year old ready for a serious relationship.

Talking about how her friends and family would describe her she said: "Mum would probably describe me as a little princess.

"One of my girls would describe me as a party girl. My other girls would describe me as down to earth, a good friend, if you ever need someone I’ll always be there."

Love Island's Paige sitting in a pink shell for challenge
Love Island's Paige was one of the original contestants of 2022. Picture: ITV

Where is Paige Thorne from?

Holding the welsh flag in the villa this year, Paige is from Swansea.

What is Love Island Paige's job?

Making the most of her caring "mumsy side", Paige is a paramedic.

In a recent interview she admitted it was the only job she could imagine doing and will definitely be returning to her role post Love Island.

Paige has a degree in Paramedic Science.

What is Love Island Paige's Instagram?

Since being on the hit summer show, her Instagram account has grown a LOT. Currently sitting at over 250,000, you can go find out more about her @paigethornex.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

Jeff Goldblum tries to save a superfan

WATCH: Jeff Goldblum Tortures A Superfan

Calvin Harris on collabing with Little Mix

WATCH: Calvin Harris Responds To Little Mix Collab Rumours

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Lauren Spencer-Smith debuted in the best way at the Summertime Ball

Lauren Spencer-Smith Brought The Break-Up Anthems To The Ball

George Ezra joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: George Ezra Reflects On His Jubilee Concert Performance

Ant and Dec's Geordie Quiz

WATCH: Ant & Dec Challenge Roman Kemp To A 'Geordie-Off'

