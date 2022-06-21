When Is The Love Island 2022 Final?

21 June 2022, 15:12 | Updated: 21 June 2022, 15:28

The Love Island logo with Laura Whitmore
The Love Island final will see a couple crowned the winners of 2022. Picture: ITV2

ITV2 are bringing us a hot summer of love with a villa full of contestants including Gemma Owen, Luca Bish and Paige Thorne - but how long is it on for?

Love Island bosses are bringing us one drama after another on ITV2, from love triangles to multiple bombshells and shock exits.

And as the summer unfolds for contestants like Tasha Ghouri and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu who are looking for love, we get closer and closer to the big final date of the series.

The Love Island final of 2022 is set to be just like former years where the winning couple will be crowned and have the chance of cashing in £50,000.

So when is the Love Island final this year? And how long is Love Island on for?

The original Love Island cast
Love Island contestants are fighting for love and cash. Picture: ITV2

How long is Love Island 2022 on for?

Just like with previous series, the hit reality show is set to last for eight weeks as confirmed by host Laura Whitmore herself.

Airing on ITV2 every night from 9pm, that's a lot of Love Island hours.

Love Island couples around the fire pit in the villa
Love Island couples will fight for first place. Picture: ITV2

When is the Love Island 2022 final?

Producers and bosses are yet to confirm the exact date of the final but judging by the fact it lasts eight weeks, we can expect it to be on August 1.

During the last episode, the remaining couples will fight for first, second, third and fourth place as an audience and Laura enter the villa for the final showdown.

Once the winning couple are announced, one will win £50,000 and will face the decision whether to split the prize money or not .

Last year's winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who are still together, split the cash.

