Can You Rent The New Love Island Villa? Where Is It And What Does It Cost?

11 July 2022, 15:54

Here's how much the Love Island villa costs...
Here's how much the Love Island villa costs... Picture: ITV

Will the Love Island villa be up for rent after the series has finished? Here are all the details on the ultimate summer chateau, from where it is to how much it costs.

Love Island has switched up its format for 2022, meaning that contestants have been treated to a brand new villa – and you can rent it once the series has wrapped too!

Producers of the ITV dating show brought a revamp to season eight when it swapped out its iconic villa for a new dream spot on the southeast coast of Majorca.

The 2022 line-up looks every bit at home in the lavish abode, leading fans to ask if the new villa will be up for grabs – and luckily it is (at a price)!

Read on to find out all the sweet digs the villa has to offer, where it is as well as how much a luxury stay will set you back at the Love Island residence...

Here is everything you need to know about the new Love Island villa
Here is everything you need to know about the new Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Can you rent out the Love Island villa?

Yes! The luxurious chateau features everything you could possibly want from your dream vacation, boasting six bedrooms, a terrace, a panoramic view of the hills as well as an infinity pool.

However, once the show wraps in August, the ITV makeover will be undone making Sa Vinyassa look wildly different from its appearance on the show. Everything from the neon lights to signs to the communal bedroom will be scrapped.

How much does the Love Island villa cost?

Tabloids report that Love Island's new villa is priced at an eye-watering £5,000 a week – which isn't surprising considering the opulence of the dream escape.

Fans can find the unmistakable new villa listed on Majorcan holiday sites such as Fincallorca.

The Love Island decor will be removed once Love Island finishes filming
The Love Island decor will be removed once Love Island finishes filming. Picture: ITV
The new villa has moved to the southeast coast of Majorca
The new villa has moved to the southeast coast of Majorca. Picture: ITV

Where is the new Love Island villa?

The new villa, named Sa Vinyassa, is situated on the outskirts of Cala d’Or in Majorca.

Producers moved the location from its usual spot in Ses Salines, an hour west from its original location.

Love Island returns at 9pm on ITV2.

