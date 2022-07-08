When Is Movie Night On Love Island? Viewers Can’t Wait For Islanders To See What Really Happened During Casa Amor

8 July 2022, 11:51

Love Island's movie night caused a stir in 2021 – but will it be back?
Love Island's movie night caused a stir in 2021 – but will it be back? Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Movie night led to one of the most dramatic episodes of Love Island last year, but when is it returning to series 8?

Love Island is becoming ever more dramatic by the day, especially after the re-coupling following Casa Amor.

The re-coupling saw Jacques O'Neill stay partnered with Paige Thorne after a romantic fling with bombshell Cheyanne Kerr, while Andrew Le Page re-coupled with Coco Lodge after the Casa Amor girls told him Tasha Ghouri had been ‘lying’ to him.

How The Love Islanders Keep Their Conversations Off-Camera

As the aftermath of the re-coupling kicks off, viewers are demanding to know when ‘movie night’ will take place on Love Island, the episode in which the islanders are shown moments from the series that some of their co-stars don’t know about.

Jacques and Cheyanne before he decided to stay coupled-up with Paige on Love Island
Jacques and Cheyanne before he decided to stay coupled-up with Paige on Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Movie night on Love Island series 7
Movie night on Love Island series 7. Picture: ITV2
The series 7 girls watching 'movie night' on Love Island
The series 7 girls watching 'movie night' on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Last year, ‘movie night’ saw Faye Winter and Jake Cornish come to blows after a clip was shown of Jake egging the other lads to crack on with the bombshells.

It also led to an explosive row between her and Teddy.

This year, even more couples are facing turmoil, so movie night would definitely be a dramatic one. But will there be ‘movie night’ on Love Island this year and when will it happen?

Love Island: Dami ditched Indiyah for Summer
Love Island: Dami ditched Indiyah for Summer. Picture: ITV2
Fans want to see Jacques' Casa Amor antics shown to the girls
Fans want to see Jacques' Casa Amor antics shown to the girls. Picture: ITV2

Will there be ‘movie night’ on Love Island this year?

Producers haven’t confirmed whether there will be a ‘movie night’ on Love Island last year but the feature was a new addition to the series in 2021, so it’s likely it will return this year too.

ITV2 producers scrapped the postcard in Casa Amor this year, which usually sees photos from each of the villas sent to the boys and girls.

However, the out-of-context snapshots always led to complaints as the photos led the islanders to think their partner was doing something they weren’t.

This year, movie night might be a replacement for the drama-causing feature.

When is ‘movie night’ on Love Island?

‘Movie night’ could take place the week commencing 11 July, in week six of Love Island series 8. Last year, it took place during week five in the villa, a few days after everyone returned from Casa Amor.

The fallout from the islanders’ Casa Amor antics is likely to continue for a few episodes, so ‘movie night’ may just happen next week!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

