When Is The Winter Love Island 2023 Final?

25 January 2023, 17:09

Love Island logo and host Maya Jama
Love Island 2023 will come to an end in March. Picture: ITV2

How long is Love Island 2023 on for? And when will we crown the winners of this series? Here's what we know about the final so far.

Love Island 2023 is proving a hit with viewers already as we watch a loving romance unfold between Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins, the drama continue between Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and more bombshells then we can keep up with.

With a brand new host in the form of Maya Jama and a fresh villa in sunny South Africa, the contestants are in full game mode as they crack on getting to know one another.

And while the new Love Island is certainly warming up our cold and miserable January, it can't last forever - so when is the winter version's final?

Love Island Ratings: How Many People Are Tuning In To Watch Every Night?

What Really Happened With Zara And Olivia Before Love Island?

Here's just how long we have left this series.

The Love Island contestants of winter 2023
The Love Island contestants are competing for £50,000. Picture: ITV2

How long is the winter Love Island series?

Typically, a series of Love Island airs for around eight weeks, something Ian Stirling also confirmed in his voice overs on the debut this year.

Commentating on the opening show, he said we'd be getting to know this year's line up over the next two months.

This series of Love Island began on January 16th 2023.

When is the winter Love Island 2023 final?

No official date has been given regarding the final date so far, however, judging by the above information, and past series, we can make a good educated guess.

It looks like we'll be seeing this years Love Island winners crowned on March 13 as they typically take place on a Monday.

When is summer Love Island 2023 on?

Don't panic too much about winter Love Island being over though as we're being treated to two versions of the romantic villa this year.

Typically, the normal Love Island appears on our screens around the beginning of June so we're looking at the 5th or 12th of June as our start date.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Lana Jenkins from Love Island formerly dated Owen Warner from I'm A Celeb

Love Island Lana Jenkins & I’m A Celeb’s Owen Warner: When Did They Date & Why Did They Split?
Winter Love Island 2023 contestants

Love Island Ratings: How Many People Are Tuning In To Watch Every Night?

Courtney Stubbs claimed Aaron Waters 'bullied' her

Love Island Australia Star Courtney Stubbs Accuses Aaron Waters Of 'Body-Shaming' Her

Love Island's David confirmed Zara and Olivia do know each other on the outside

Love Island Bombshell David Confirms Zara & Olivia’s Pre-Villa Friendship & Shares How The Villa Found Out
Has Haris Namani been dumped from Love Island?

Has Haris Namani Been Dumped From Love Island?

Hot On Capital

Lizzo is one of this year's GRAMMYs performers

Who's Performing At The 2023 GRAMMY Awards?

Events

The 2023 GRAMMY nominations are in

Complete List Of 2023 GRAMMYs Nominations Including Harry Styles, Beyoncé And Adele

Music

Everything you need to know about Mimi Webb

Who Is Mimi Webb? Get To Know The 'Red Flags' Songstress

Love is Blind: After the Altar

Netflix Announce Love Is Blind: After The Altar Release Date

Miley Cyrus' sister Brandi weighed in on those Liam Hemsworth 'Flowers' theories

Miley Cyrus’ Sister Brandi Addresses Fan Theories About ‘Flowers’ And Liam Hemsworth

Concerns are growing for missing X Factor star Levi Davis

Missing X Factor Star Levi Davis 'Owed Over £100K’ Before Disappearance

More Movies & TV News

Olivia and Zara have fans wondering what happened between them before Love Island

What Really Happened With Zara And Olivia Before Love Island?

The lowdown on Jessie Wynter

All The Details On Jessie Wynter's Time On Love Island Australia Series 2

Anne Hathaway has a message for fans

Anne Hathaway "Thrilled" As She Gives Fans Update On The Princess Diaries 3

Love Island's Aaron Waters appeared on Love Island Australia two years ago

Who Was Bombshell Aaron Waters With On Love Island Australia & What Happened During His Time In Season 3?
All the details on Maya Jama and Ben Simmons

Maya Jama & Ben Simmons Relationship Timeline: When Did They Split, Were They Engaged & More