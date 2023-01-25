When Is The Winter Love Island 2023 Final?

Love Island 2023 will come to an end in March. Picture: ITV2

How long is Love Island 2023 on for? And when will we crown the winners of this series? Here's what we know about the final so far.

Love Island 2023 is proving a hit with viewers already as we watch a loving romance unfold between Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins, the drama continue between Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and more bombshells then we can keep up with.

With a brand new host in the form of Maya Jama and a fresh villa in sunny South Africa, the contestants are in full game mode as they crack on getting to know one another.

And while the new Love Island is certainly warming up our cold and miserable January, it can't last forever - so when is the winter version's final?

Here's just how long we have left this series.

The Love Island contestants are competing for £50,000. Picture: ITV2

How long is the winter Love Island series?

Typically, a series of Love Island airs for around eight weeks, something Ian Stirling also confirmed in his voice overs on the debut this year.

Commentating on the opening show, he said we'd be getting to know this year's line up over the next two months.

This series of Love Island began on January 16th 2023.

When is the winter Love Island 2023 final?

No official date has been given regarding the final date so far, however, judging by the above information, and past series, we can make a good educated guess.

It looks like we'll be seeing this years Love Island winners crowned on March 13 as they typically take place on a Monday.

When is summer Love Island 2023 on?

Don't panic too much about winter Love Island being over though as we're being treated to two versions of the romantic villa this year.

Typically, the normal Love Island appears on our screens around the beginning of June so we're looking at the 5th or 12th of June as our start date.

