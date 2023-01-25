Love Island Ratings: How Many People Are Tuning In To Watch Every Night?

25 January 2023, 15:07

Winter Love Island 2023 contestants
Winter Love Island 2023 is more popular than you think with viewers. Picture: ITV2

ITV2 made the bold move to host two Love Islands in 2023 but is it paying off? And how many people are watching the winter antics?

Winter Love Island 2023 has already brought us so much drama from Haris Namani's shock dumping, to Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown's on-going feud.

And while this year's contestants are certainly keeping things spicy in the ITV2 villa, viewers originally had mixed opinions on whether having two versions of the show in one year was a good idea.

Premiering on January 16th 2023, figures showed the winter version didn't match up to the previous summer figures with there being almost 1million less watchers.

What Really Happened With Zara And Olivia Before Love Island?

How Much Does Maya Jama Get Paid To Host Love Island?

But now the drama is really kicking off - we're looking at you Zara and Olivia - how are the Love Island ratings? Here's what we know.

Maya Jama walking into Love Island villa
Maya Jama has replaced Laura Whitmore as Love Island host. Picture: ITV2

How many people are tuning into Love Island?

While the opening night with new host Maya Jama didn't match the figures of summer 2022, it has certainly caught up if you count the total amount of viewers since.

As revealed by ITV bosses, they said consolidated figures for episode one has now totalled more than 3.4million viewers across all devices - that's more than doubled from the 1.2million who tuned in on the night.

However, despite the numbers being less than the debut episode of Ekin-Su and Davide's series, it has still been the biggest show for 16-34 year olds of the year so far.

What are people saying about winter Love Island 2023?

A Love Island in January is going to take some getting used to for fans but the likes of Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, Australian bombshells and of course, new presenter Maya Jama, are all making it that much more appealing.

One social media fan said: "This winter season is great so far #loveisland."

Another added: "Love island this winter isn’t even bad I think I'm addicted."

But of course, not everyone is convinced by seeing a bunch of singletons parade around in their bikinis when it's so cold in the UK.

"Love island just don’t hit the same in the winter," someone tweeted.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm ITV2 and ITVX.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Lana Jenkins from Love Island formerly dated Owen Warner from I'm A Celeb

Love Island Lana Jenkins & I’m A Celeb’s Owen Warner: When Did They Date & Why Did They Split?
Courtney Stubbs claimed Aaron Waters 'bullied' her

Love Island Australia Star Courtney Stubbs Accuses Aaron Waters Of 'Body-Shaming' Her

Love Island's David confirmed Zara and Olivia do know each other on the outside

Love Island Bombshell David Confirms Zara & Olivia’s Pre-Villa Friendship & Shares How The Villa Found Out
Has Haris Namani been dumped from Love Island?

Has Haris Namani Been Dumped From Love Island?

Olivia and Zara have fans wondering what happened between them before Love Island

What Really Happened With Zara And Olivia Before Love Island?

Hot On Capital

Love is Blind: After the Altar

Netflix Announce Love Is Blind: After The Altar Release Date

Miley Cyrus' sister Brandi weighed in on those Liam Hemsworth 'Flowers' theories

Miley Cyrus’ Sister Brandi Addresses Fan Theories About ‘Flowers’ And Liam Hemsworth

Concerns are growing for missing X Factor star Levi Davis

Missing X Factor Star Levi Davis 'Owed Over £100K’ Before Disappearance

All the details on Niall Horan's new music

Everything You Need To Know About Niall Horan's Next Album

Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her first child!

Paris Hilton Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum

Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music

Justin Bieber Sells Rights To His Music For $200 Million

Music

More Movies & TV News

The lowdown on Jessie Wynter

All The Details On Jessie Wynter's Time On Love Island Australia Series 2

Anne Hathaway has a message for fans

Anne Hathaway "Thrilled" As She Gives Fans Update On The Princess Diaries 3

Love Island's Aaron Waters appeared on Love Island Australia two years ago

Who Was Bombshell Aaron Waters With On Love Island Australia & What Happened During His Time In Season 3?
All the details on Maya Jama and Ben Simmons

Maya Jama & Ben Simmons Relationship Timeline: When Did They Split, Were They Engaged & More
The Emily in Paris season 3 cast...

The Cast Of Emily In Paris Season 3: Meet The New Love Interests