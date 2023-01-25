Love Island Ratings: How Many People Are Tuning In To Watch Every Night?

Winter Love Island 2023 is more popular than you think with viewers. Picture: ITV2

ITV2 made the bold move to host two Love Islands in 2023 but is it paying off? And how many people are watching the winter antics?

Winter Love Island 2023 has already brought us so much drama from Haris Namani's shock dumping, to Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown's on-going feud.

And while this year's contestants are certainly keeping things spicy in the ITV2 villa, viewers originally had mixed opinions on whether having two versions of the show in one year was a good idea.

Premiering on January 16th 2023, figures showed the winter version didn't match up to the previous summer figures with there being almost 1million less watchers.

But now the drama is really kicking off - we're looking at you Zara and Olivia - how are the Love Island ratings? Here's what we know.

Maya Jama has replaced Laura Whitmore as Love Island host. Picture: ITV2

How many people are tuning into Love Island?

While the opening night with new host Maya Jama didn't match the figures of summer 2022, it has certainly caught up if you count the total amount of viewers since.

As revealed by ITV bosses, they said consolidated figures for episode one has now totalled more than 3.4million viewers across all devices - that's more than doubled from the 1.2million who tuned in on the night.

However, despite the numbers being less than the debut episode of Ekin-Su and Davide's series, it has still been the biggest show for 16-34 year olds of the year so far.

What are people saying about winter Love Island 2023?

A Love Island in January is going to take some getting used to for fans but the likes of Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, Australian bombshells and of course, new presenter Maya Jama, are all making it that much more appealing.

One social media fan said: "This winter season is great so far #loveisland."

Another added: "Love island this winter isn’t even bad I think I'm addicted."

But of course, not everyone is convinced by seeing a bunch of singletons parade around in their bikinis when it's so cold in the UK.

"Love island just don’t hit the same in the winter," someone tweeted.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm ITV2 and ITVX.

