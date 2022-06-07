Meet Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti: His Age, Net Worth & Instagram

7 June 2022, 12:31

Davide Sanclimenti from Love Island's age, job and Instagram revealed
Davide Sanclimenti from Love Island's age, job and Instagram revealed. Picture: ITV2/@davidesancli/Instagram
Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti entered the villa as the first bombshell - but how old is he? What’s his net worth and what does he do?

Love Island 2022 has had their first bombshell in the form of Italian contestant Davide Sanclimenti and he’s already caused a stir!

The girls didn’t hide their interest in the newest addition to the villa after Gemma Owen went in for a kiss with the singleton during a game of dares, while Natasha Ghouri shared a few saucy moves with him.

It’s safe to say Davide captured the attention of the girls in the villa very quickly.

Love Island Fans Are Baffled Over Gemma Owen’s Real Age & Call For Show Format Change

Meanwhile, the singleton is set to make a big decision tonight as he will couple up with the girl of his choice, leaving one of the boys single after the public decided on the first villa couples this year.

But how old is Davide? What’s his job, where is he from and what’s his net worth?

Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti is 27 years old
Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti is 27 years old. Picture: ITV2

How old is Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti? His age revealed

Love Island’s Davide is 27 years old.

Where is Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti from?

The contestant is originally from Rome, Italy, but currently lives in Manchester.

Davide Sanclimenti was Love Island 2022's first bombshell
Davide Sanclimenti was Love Island 2022's first bombshell. Picture: ITV2
Love Island's Davide is a business owner who lives in Manchester
Love Island's Davide is a business owner who lives in Manchester. Picture: ITV2

What is Love Island Davide Sanclimenti’s job and what’s his net worth?

Davide is a business owner and director of hospitality service, S Deluxe Shisa - which, according to the website, is the ‘finest electronic shisha device accurately selected from the best manufacturers in the world’.

Prior to this, he worked in sales and finance after gaining a Masters in Finance and Banking.

According to reports, Davide is said to be worth a staggering £1million already, thanks to his business, which is based in the North West of England.

What is Love Island Davide Sanclimenti’s Instagram?

You can follow Davide on Instagram @davidesancli, where he already boasts over 25K followers, which we’re sure is set to soar throughout his time on the show.

