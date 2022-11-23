Love Island Fans Think They’ve Worked Out Why Gemma Owen And Luca Bish Split

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split three months after Love Island. Picture: ITV / Gemma Owen/Instagram

Love Islanders have gone full-blown detective mode on Luca Bish and Gemma Owen’s split.

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen announced their split earlier on this month after just four months together.

After reaching the Love Island final, Luca and Gemma seemingly went from strength to strength, with him quickly meeting her famous relatives on a family holiday.

He also put on the most extravagant display to ask Gemma to be his girlfriend, after waiting until they were out of the villa to ask the big question.

Their separation shocked fans, but eagle-eyed Love Island viewers have a theory about why Gemma and Luca split.

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen split three months after Love Island. Picture: Luca Bish/Instagram

On a few of Gemma’s Instagram posts, fans noticed her ex-boyfriend Neil Farrugia had hit the like button.

Neil, 27, said in an interview with new! magazine while Gemma was in the villa that they’d be ‘a good match’ if they ever reunited and even said he’d be up for joining the show as a bombshell.

He told the publication: “We went travelling together and got really close despite it only being for a short period of time.

“I believe Gemma and I had a lot of potential and I still think we could be a good match if reunited in the future. Who knows?”

Neil didn’t end up entering the villa, instead Gemma’s ex Jacques O’Neil surprised her as a bombshell.

Fans are now pointing out Neil’s comments on Insta, with one person writing: “Gemma’s nearly 30-year-old ex-boyfriend, the one she was rumoured to be back together with, liking this post? Interesting timing.”

“Not the 27-year-old @neilfarrugia1 now liking your pics again after saying he could win you back,” commented another.

However, an Instagram like doesn’t mean the couple are back on and there's no reason to suggest this is the cause of Luca and Gemma’s breakup.

When they announced their split, the couple took to Instagram Stories to share separate statements.

While Gemma said ‘this is what is best for us both right now’, Luca said he wished he ‘had some time to process this privately first’, hinting his girlfriend had announced the news quicker than expected.

