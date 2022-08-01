Davide Sanclimenti And Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Win Love Island 2022

By Kathryn Knight

The winners of Love Island series 8 have been announced!

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have won Love Island 2022! Laura Whitmore announced the outcome of the public vote after an emotional final episode, which saw the Islanders read speeches to their new boyfriends and girlfriends declaring their love to one another before they head home and start their lives together.

After sticking together since the start of Love Island series 8, Davide and Ekin were given the £50k prize.

When Is The Love Island Reunion Show On?

Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2022? All The Dumped Contestants

In second place was Luca Bish and Gemma Owen.

In third place was Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope.

In fourth place was Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Lew Page.

Davide and Ekin-Su are Love Island's 2022 winners. Picture: ITV2

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri came fourth on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Dami and Indiyah came third on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Davide and Ekin-Su. Picture: ITV2

Fans are thrilled with the news over on Twitter, flooding their feeds with messages of congratulations for Davide and Ekin.

This year's Love Island saw 36 contestants strut into the villa, including original islander Adam Collard who was coupled up with Paige Thorne until they were dumped on Sunday.

The series has had some iconic, loveable and meme-able characters, from the super strong-headed Danica Taylor who was coupled up with six boys, to Deji Adeniyi who was full of hilarious one-liners.

And let's not forget Jay Younger who followed his heart and risked armageddon when he told ex-partner Ekin he wanted to get to know Paige.

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack. Picture: ITV2

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page. Picture: ITV2

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish were among the favourites to win Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV2

One of the series' final Islanders Nathalia Campos also defined bombshell with her arrival, making a bee-line for the guys she wanted to get to know without letting anything stop her.

That was, of course, until the infamous pancake-off with Ekin.

Love Island and all the romantic and hilarious antics that come with it will be back in the New Year, when the show returns for series 9, this time in South Africa.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital