Davide Sanclimenti And Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Win Love Island 2022

1 August 2022, 22:38 | Updated: 1 August 2022, 22:45

By Kathryn Knight

The winners of Love Island series 8 have been announced!

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have won Love Island 2022! Laura Whitmore announced the outcome of the public vote after an emotional final episode, which saw the Islanders read speeches to their new boyfriends and girlfriends declaring their love to one another before they head home and start their lives together.

After sticking together since the start of Love Island series 8, Davide and Ekin were given the £50k prize.

In second place was Luca Bish and Gemma Owen.

In third place was Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope.

In fourth place was Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Lew Page.

Fans are thrilled with the news over on Twitter, flooding their feeds with messages of congratulations for Davide and Ekin.

This year's Love Island saw 36 contestants strut into the villa, including original islander Adam Collard who was coupled up with Paige Thorne until they were dumped on Sunday.

The series has had some iconic, loveable and meme-able characters, from the super strong-headed Danica Taylor who was coupled up with six boys, to Deji Adeniyi who was full of hilarious one-liners.

And let's not forget Jay Younger who followed his heart and risked armageddon when he told ex-partner Ekin he wanted to get to know Paige.

One of the series' final Islanders Nathalia Campos also defined bombshell with her arrival, making a bee-line for the guys she wanted to get to know without letting anything stop her.

That was, of course, until the infamous pancake-off with Ekin.

Love Island and all the romantic and hilarious antics that come with it will be back in the New Year, when the show returns for series 9, this time in South Africa.

