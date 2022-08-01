When Is The Love Island Reunion Show On?

When is Love Island: The Reunion? Everything you need to know about the episode that will round off 2022's dramatic summer of love.

And just like that, the Love Island is coming to an end! As fans patiently await to crown their winners of the villa, many are already wondering when the ever-dramatic reunion episode will be on...

The finale of the ITV2 dating series will air on August 1, putting an end to the fiery summer of love that has had us all glued to our screens this year.

So when is the famous Love Island reunion episode for season eight – here's what we know so far...

The Love Island reunion episode is just around the corner
The Love Island reunion episode is just around the corner. Picture: ITV

When will Love Island's reunion episode air?

Love Island: The Reunion (2022) will air on Sunday, August 7 – so we only have to wait six days after the finale to get all the juicy gossip from the cast!

The special episode will be on ITV2 and will run from 9:00 PM to 10:30 PM.

The 2022 Love Island line-up will all attend an end-of-series wrap party, giving all contestants and bombshells from the main villa to Casa Amor a chance to chat about all things season eight!

