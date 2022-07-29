Love Island Fans Have Decided On Their Winners After Emotional Final Dates Episode

29 July 2022, 11:52 | Updated: 29 July 2022, 11:55

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island viewers got to see some of the couples’ final romantic dates on Thursday night, and fans are set on who they want to win series 8 of the dating show.

The Love Island final will take place in a matter of days so the islanders, including Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope have been enjoying their final dates together as they prepare to say goodbye to the villa.

The romantic dates included an operatic performance by Alfie Boe, a parade of musicians and dancers and champagne on a yacht.

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Davide and Ekin-Su were the lucky couple treated to a private concert from Alfie Boe and during their final Love Island date they dropped the L-bomb in one very emotional moment.

Indiyah and Dami had a live band welcome them to their final Love Island date
Indiyah and Dami had a live band welcome them to their final Love Island date. Picture: ITV2
Davide and Ekin-Su had Alfie Boe perform for them
Davide and Ekin-Su had Alfie Boe perform for them. Picture: ITV2

“I feel like I’ve found the genuine connection I was looking for,” he told the actress. “So I feel like it’s the right moment to tell you, I genuinely love you.”

The couple have had a turbulent journey in the villa, with each of them having their head turned at least once, but they’ve remained a firm favourite couple amongst Love Island viewers.

So, after their date and three days before the final fans declared Davide and Ekin-Su their winners.

One fan tweeted: “These 2 are the only ones who make me cry when she came back from casa amor and he was standing there I cried and tonight I cried! They deserve to win x.”

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard had a romantic date on a yacht
Paige Thorne and Adam Collard had a romantic date on a yacht. Picture: ITV2
Love Island fans want Ekin-Su and Davide to win
Love Island fans want Ekin-Su and Davide to win. Picture: ITV2

Another agreed: “I will vote for the first time ever to make these two #LoveIsland winners. This date was the best ever. Also give them their own reality show please!”

“Omg the LURVVVVVVV bomb ! I’m happy for them and I hope they win , both entertaining from the start as individuals and they gave us every emotion watching them fall in love, few bumps in the road but look at them now,” replied a third.

The Love Island final will air on Monday 3 August!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

The islanders' parents will head into the Love Island villa

When Are The Parents Going Into Love Island Series 8?

What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates
Love Island's Gemma Owen with her family

Who Is Gemma Owen's Mum Louise And Who Are Her Brothers And Sisters?
The Love Island cast around the firepit

Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2022? All The Dumped Contestants
Luca Bish channelled his inner Troy Bolton

Disney Respond To Love Island Star Luca’s High School Musical Performance

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift could be gearing up to a new release

Here's Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Filming A New Music Video
Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney for libel

How Much Money Was At Stake In Wagatha Christie Trial

'Not Okay' boasts a very impressive cast

Meet The Cast Of 'Not Okay': From Dylan O'Brien To Zoey Deutch
Wagatha Christie: The Verdict Of Rebekah Vardy And Coleen Rooney’s Trial Is In

Wagatha Christie: The Verdict Of Rebekah Vardy And Coleen Rooney’s Trial Is In
This Winning Weekend we're sending you to the Wimbledon Championships

We're Giving Away George Ezra Tickets This Winning Weekend On Capital

Radio

Dua Lipa releases heartfelt statement following a firework incident at her show

Dua Lipa 'Deeply Sorry' After Fireworks Were Set Off During Concert

More Movies & TV News

Meet the 2022 Love Island contestants as the cast are confirmed

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Contestants Including New Bombshells
Luca Bish's sister releases a statement in his defence

Love Island's Luca Defended By Sister Online Following Argument With Gemma
Love Island's Luca Bish will spend the summer in the villa looking for love

Love Island Luca Bish: Age, Job And Famous Ex-Girlfriend Revealed
The Love Island talent show had everyone in stitches

8 Love Island Talent Show Memes That Sum Up Fans' Reactions

The Where The Crawdads Sing score is hauntingly beautiful

Inside The 'Where The Crawdads Sing' Soundtrack