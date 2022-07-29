Love Island Fans Have Decided On Their Winners After Emotional Final Dates Episode

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island viewers got to see some of the couples’ final romantic dates on Thursday night, and fans are set on who they want to win series 8 of the dating show.

The Love Island final will take place in a matter of days so the islanders, including Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope have been enjoying their final dates together as they prepare to say goodbye to the villa.

The romantic dates included an operatic performance by Alfie Boe, a parade of musicians and dancers and champagne on a yacht.

Davide and Ekin-Su were the lucky couple treated to a private concert from Alfie Boe and during their final Love Island date they dropped the L-bomb in one very emotional moment.

Indiyah and Dami had a live band welcome them to their final Love Island date. Picture: ITV2

Davide and Ekin-Su had Alfie Boe perform for them. Picture: ITV2

“I feel like I’ve found the genuine connection I was looking for,” he told the actress. “So I feel like it’s the right moment to tell you, I genuinely love you.”

The couple have had a turbulent journey in the villa, with each of them having their head turned at least once, but they’ve remained a firm favourite couple amongst Love Island viewers.

So, after their date and three days before the final fans declared Davide and Ekin-Su their winners.

One fan tweeted: “These 2 are the only ones who make me cry when she came back from casa amor and he was standing there I cried and tonight I cried! They deserve to win x.”

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard had a romantic date on a yacht. Picture: ITV2

Love Island fans want Ekin-Su and Davide to win. Picture: ITV2

Another agreed: “I will vote for the first time ever to make these two #LoveIsland winners. This date was the best ever. Also give them their own reality show please!”

“Omg the LURVVVVVVV bomb ! I’m happy for them and I hope they win , both entertaining from the start as individuals and they gave us every emotion watching them fall in love, few bumps in the road but look at them now,” replied a third.

The Love Island final will air on Monday 3 August!

