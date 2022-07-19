Is Love Island’s Ekin-Su Related To Central Cee?

Love Island star Ekin-Su's family has said she's related to a rapper and fans think it's Central Cee. Picture: ITV2/Getty

Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is related to a famous rapper and fans have been speculating if it’s Central Cee - here’s what we know.

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is said to be related to a famous rapper - but is it Central Cee?

The Turkish actress, who is coupled up with Davide Sanclimenti, already boasts a career as a pop star after a music video recently made the rounds online, with many fans not realising the 27-year-old was an all-round performer.

As the contestant gets further in the dating series, one fan asked the person running Ekin-Su’s TikTok account to let slip ‘a fact about Ekin that no one knows’, to which they responded: “She's related to a rapper. Any guesses?"

But which rapper is Ekin-Su related to?

Here’s what we know…

Love Island fans have been speculating if Ekin-Su is related to Central Cee. Picture: ITV2

Love Island fans have been speculating if Ekin-Su is related to Central Cee. Picture: Getty

Ekin-Su's family seemingly confirmed she's related to Central Cee. Picture: TikTok

Is Ekin-Su related to Central Cee?

After some wild guesses, people are now convinced that 24-year-old drill rapper Central Cee is a relative of Ekin-Su’s after the actress’ account seemingly confirmed the relation.

Putting fans out of their misery when guessing which rap star she was related to, the account simply commented with Central Cee’s real name, Oakley Neil H T Caesar-Su.

However, some fans were left unsure over the claims.

wait ekin su is actually central cee’s cousin ? 😭 — sunny (@sunnyrmx) July 19, 2022

Idk why but Ekin Su being related to Central Cee makes so much sense #LoveIsland — lil rager (@mmxrtine) July 18, 2022

Am I the only one that saw the video saying ekin su is related to central cee or am I hallucinating — thxtti (@teethababydoll) July 18, 2022

How is Central Cee related to Ekin-Su?

It is yet to be confirmed, however, some tweets from fans suggested Central Cee and Ekin-Su are cousins.

Of course, this is all speculation and neither party has confirmed this.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

