Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: All The Rumoured Contestants

Who is rumoured to be on the next series of Love Island? Picture: ITV

Love Island's new series for 2022 is just around the corner! Here's everything we know about season eight's line-up of contestants so far...

Love Island is back for 2022, with fans patiently awaiting its eighth season!

ITV's hit dating show will return for a new series that's set to be the longest yet amid the decision to switch up the format of the show.

Season eight is rumoured to host a slew of changes as producers are on the hunt for a new iconic villa in Majorca, as well as a more inclusive cast.

Love Island's start date is rumoured to be as early as the first week of June – and fans are already theorising about who could be preparing for a summer of love...

Who will be on Love Island 2022? Picture: ITV

Read on to find out who could be entering the villa this summer, so far one boy and one girl have been rumoured for the upcoming season...

Love Island's rumoured contestants for 2022

Brad McDermott is rumoured to be 'in talks' with ITV. Picture: @bradmcdermott_/Instagram

Brad McDermott

Before you ask – yes, Zara McDermott's brother could be participating in Love Island this year.

Brad McDermott is reportedly 'in talks' with ITV2 bosses about signing on for the show. Zara appeared in season four of the show back in 2018, since her villa days she's turned to presenting as she works on a host of television documentaries.

A TV insider revealed to the tabloids: “Brad is a young, good looking guy, and he has seen how appearing on Love Island has completely transformed Zara’s life.

"Though she didn’t find long-term love, it has served as a great platform for her. She also had a great time there, and he thinks it would be a great laugh.”

Will he follow in his sister's footsteps? Only time will tell.

Sophie Draper could be cast on Love Island series eight. Picture: @sophie__draper/Instagram

Sophie Draper

Rumours whirr that Sophie Draper could be set for eighth series of Love Island.

The 22-year-old beautician has been linked to Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash, which allegedly led ITV producers to consider her for the dating show.

The tabloids were told: “Love Island bosses think she could be a good fit for the show, it’s early days still but she definitely has potential."

The insider spoke about how she would be a great contestant: "She has her own beauty salon and already leads a jet-set lifestyle, which she likes showing off on Instagram, so she wouldn’t be fazed by being on TV."

We'll keep this page updated with the latest!

