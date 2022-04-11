Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: All The Rumoured Contestants

11 April 2022, 18:06

Who is rumoured to be on the next series of Love Island?
Who is rumoured to be on the next series of Love Island? Picture: ITV

Love Island's new series for 2022 is just around the corner! Here's everything we know about season eight's line-up of contestants so far...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island is back for 2022, with fans patiently awaiting its eighth season!

ITV's hit dating show will return for a new series that's set to be the longest yet amid the decision to switch up the format of the show.

Season eight is rumoured to host a slew of changes as producers are on the hunt for a new iconic villa in Majorca, as well as a more inclusive cast.

Love Island’s Siânnise Fudge Jokes About Why She’s Not Dating Again After Split From Luke T

Love Island's start date is rumoured to be as early as the first week of June – and fans are already theorising about who could be preparing for a summer of love...

Who will be on Love Island 2022?
Who will be on Love Island 2022? Picture: ITV

Read on to find out who could be entering the villa this summer, so far one boy and one girl have been rumoured for the upcoming season...

Love Island's rumoured contestants for 2022

Brad McDermott is rumoured to be 'in talks' with ITV
Brad McDermott is rumoured to be 'in talks' with ITV. Picture: @bradmcdermott_/Instagram

Brad McDermott

Before you ask – yes, Zara McDermott's brother could be participating in Love Island this year.

Brad McDermott is reportedly 'in talks' with ITV2 bosses about signing on for the show. Zara appeared in season four of the show back in 2018, since her villa days she's turned to presenting as she works on a host of television documentaries.

A TV insider revealed to the tabloids: “Brad is a young, good looking guy, and he has seen how appearing on Love Island has completely transformed Zara’s life.

"Though she didn’t find long-term love, it has served as a great platform for her. She also had a great time there, and he thinks it would be a great laugh.”

Will he follow in his sister's footsteps? Only time will tell.

Sophie Draper could be cast on Love Island series eight
Sophie Draper could be cast on Love Island series eight. Picture: @sophie__draper/Instagram

Sophie Draper

Rumours whirr that Sophie Draper could be set for eighth series of Love Island.

The 22-year-old beautician has been linked to Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash, which allegedly led ITV producers to consider her for the dating show.

The tabloids were told: “Love Island bosses think she could be a good fit for the show, it’s early days still but she definitely has potential."

The insider spoke about how she would be a great contestant: "She has her own beauty salon and already leads a jet-set lifestyle, which she likes showing off on Instagram, so she wouldn’t be fazed by being on TV."

We'll keep this page updated with the latest!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have embarked on their honeymoon

Inside Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham Lavish Honeymoon Plans

Here's what we know so far about Pete Davidson's potential appearance on The Kardashians on Hulu and Disney+

Will Pete Davidson Be In The Kardashians New Show?

Ed Sheeran was seen partying at a Birmingham pub

Ed Sheeran Parties And Pulls Pints At A Pub In Birmingham

Kylie Jenner fans have been speculating about why she wasn't pictured with her family at The Kardashians' premiere

Why Kylie Jenner Arrived Late To The Kardashians Premiere

Is Emily in Paris renewed for a third season?

Emily In Paris Season 3: All The Details From Release Date To The Cast

How much is Jennifer Lopez's new engagement ring worth?

How Much Was Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star