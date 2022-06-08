Love Island's Afia Tonkmor: 5 Things You Need To Know About The Bombshell

8 June 2022, 16:17

Everything you need to know about Afia Tonkmor
Everything you need to know about Afia Tonkmor. Picture: ITV/Afia Tonkmor/Instagram
Who is Afia Tonkhorn and what does she do? Here is everything you need to know about Love Island's newest bombshell from her age to her Instagram to what she's said about the show...

Love Island's eighth season is already heating up as bombshells begin to enter the villa...

ITV's hit dating show returned to our screens on June 6 – and we've been lapping up the drama since! It was announced during the second episode that two female bombshells were to step foot into the new Majorcan villa as the contestants' summer of love begins to take off.

Love Island Fans Are Baffled Over Gemma Owen’s Real Age & Call For Show Format Change

Afia Tonkhorn was announced as one of the Love Island newcomers set to turn boys' heads, but who is the bombshell cast member?

Here are five things you need to know about Afia as she joins the show...

Afia Tonkmor is one of the first bombshells of the season
Afia Tonkmor is one of the first bombshells of the season. Picture: ITV

What does Afia Tonkmor from Love Island do? How old is she and where is she from?

Love Island bombshell Afia Tonkmor is 25-years old and hails from London.

Afia works as a Lounge Host at a Private Members Club in the city, meaning she's no stranger to luxury – she should feel right at home in the lavish new Love Island villa!

Afia Tonkmor worked as a hostess in London before entering the villa
Afia Tonkmor worked as a hostess in London before entering the villa. Picture: Afia Tonkmor/Instagram

What has Adia Tonkmore said about Love Island?

Before jetsetting to sunny Majorca for a summer full of love, Afia revealed that she saw the hit ITV show as a "once in a lifetime opportunity" – and she's not wrong!

Afia is ready to "have an amazing summer" as well as a "summer romance", so she's definitely come to the right place...

The hostess admitted that she can fall head over heels pretty swiftly, saying: "I fall in love quickly, too quickly, two dates I am like, ‘OMG I am obsessed with this boy, he’s everything.’"

Does Love Island's Afia Tonkmor have Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Afia Tonkmor on Instagram @afiatonkmor where she posts photos from nights out with friends, hanging out in London and showing of her fits of the day.

The 25-year-old has nearly accumulated 3,000 followers at the time of writing, but we're certain that her number is about to skyrocket once she enters the villa as one of the first bombshells of season eight!

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9 PM on Sundays through to Fridays.

