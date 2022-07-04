Meet The Love Island Casa Amor 2022 Cast - The Lowdown On The Boys & Girls

4 July 2022, 17:09 | Updated: 4 July 2022, 17:30

Get to know the boys and girls of Love Island's Casa Amor 2022
Get to know the boys and girls of Love Island's Casa Amor 2022. Picture: ITV2
Get to know the Love Island Casa Amor boys and girls and everything there is to know about the contestants.

Love Island’s infamous Casa Amor is back and more intense than ever as the existing contestants have been treated to twelve brand new singletons - six boys and six girls.

It’s the ultimate test for loved-up Islanders such as Gemma Owen & Luca Bish, Dami Hope & Indiyah Polack and Davide Sanclimenti & Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

But who are the new singletons ready to find love in the sister villa?

Let’s take a look at the cast of 2022’s Casa Amor…

Casa Amor girls

Summer Botwe is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island
Summer Botwe is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Summer Botwe, 22

Hailing from Hertfordshire, Summer is the co-owner of an events decor business.

Her claim to fame is that she once appeared on EastEnders when she was younger as an extra, revealing she was in a scene with her famous garage MC dad DJ-MCCKP, as well as Stacey, played by Lacey Turner.

She already has her eye on Dami Hope, which is set to cause a stir in his romance with Indiyah - but will Dami’s head be turned?

Jazmine Nichol is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island
Jazmine Nichol is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Jazmine Nichol, 21

Jazmine is a nightclub manager from Newcastle.

She’s already got her eye on Jacques O’Neill, Jay Younger and Davide.

Coco Lodge is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island
Coco Lodge is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Coco Lodge, 27

Coco is a graphic designer from Surrey, but also works as a ring girl/shot girl.

The singleton revealed she’s warmed to Davide so far due to her shared Italian heritage, and also fancies Jay and Andrew Le Page.

Whose heads will turn?

Chyna Mills is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island
Chyna Mills is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Chyna Mills, 23

Chyna is youth support worker from Leeds and is ready for love in the villa!

She already has her eye on Dami, but admitted she also fancies Jacques and Davide - who are already appearing to be popular with the Casa Amor girls!

Mollie Salmon is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island
Mollie Salmon is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Mollie Salmon, 23

Mollie is a makeup artist from Southampton and is ready to find the one this summer.

Revealing Jay is the number one boy she has her eye on in the villa, Mollie said she also fancies Davide and Jacques, so we’ll see which Islander she ends up going for!

Cheyanne Kerr is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island
Cheyanne Kerr is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Cheyanne Kerr, 23

Cheyanne works as cabin crew so she’s no stranger to adventures.

The 23-year-old is from Barnsley and is recently single, so she’s ready to mingle with some of the 2022 Islanders.

Cheyanne also explained she is gravitating towards Davide, Jay and Jacques.

Casa Amor boys

Deji Adeniyi is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island
Deji Adeniyi is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Deji Adeniyi, 25

Hailing from Bedford, Deji is an accounts manager.

He revealed he’s been single for ages but is finally ready to find someone - will he couple up with one of the OG girls?

Josh Samuel Le Grove is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island
Josh Samuel Le Grove is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Josh Samuel Le Grove, 22

Josh is a model from Essex, and describes himself as ‘wild, goofy, up for a good time, confident, determined and a little bit annoying at times’.

He’s hoping to bring a lot of energy to the villa, and we can see it happening for sure!

Jack Keating is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island
Jack Keating is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Jack Keating, 23

Hailing from Dublin, Jack Keating works in social media marketing and currently lives in London.

Hoping to find love in the villa, Jack also has the support of best mate and pop star dad Ronan Keating, who was also in boyband Boyzone.

George Tasker is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island
George Tasker is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

George Tasker, 23

George is a labourer from the Cotswolds, and after coming out of a long-distance relationship, is hoping to find a connection with one of the girls in the villa.

But who will George go after?

Samuel Agbiji is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island
Samuel Agbiji is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Samuel Agbiji, 22

Samuel hails from Manchester and works as a model - but who will he manage to charm in the villa?

He admitted he’s pretty competitive, so watch out, boys!

Billy Brown is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island
Billy Brown is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Billy Brown, 23

Billy comes from Surrey and works as a roofing company director.

He’s open to finding love after coming out of a relationship last year, and admitted he’d woo a girl with his humour - we can’t wait to see whose head he manages to turn!

