When Will Love Island's Casa Amor Start This Year?

23 June 2022, 14:36

When will Casa Amor begin?
When will Casa Amor begin? Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

When is Casa Amor set to take Love Island 2022 by storm? Here is everything we know so far...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's that time of the year when we're all asking the same question: When will Casa Amor take over Love Island?

Viewers have feared that amid the switch-up to the ITV dating show's format, the producers will axe the fan-favourite feature of the series – the rival villa that never ceases to bring the drama.

Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2022? All The Dumped Contestants

No formal word on Casa Amor has been confirmed, however many are already theorising that the Love Island staple will return in no time.

So, when is the dramatic week set to heat things up for the Love Island cast?

Love Island's eighth season began on June 6, 2022
Love Island's eighth season began on June 6, 2022. Picture: ITV

When will Casa Amor start?

By looking at Casa Amor's start date from previous years, we can speculate that it's likely that the ultimate relationship test could hit the villa halfway through the show's run.

Most years, the rival villa comes at a time which is 'make or break' for the couples around the midpoint of the series.

From season four through to season seven, the show's twist unravelled between episodes 26 and 31 – which is usually around weeks four or five into the season.

Season eight began on June 6, therefore Casa Amor could finally make a return to our screens the first or second week of July! Not long to go!

Casa Amor will put the couples to the ultimate relationship test
Casa Amor will put the couples to the ultimate relationship test. Picture: ITV

Will there be a new Casa Amor villa?

Love Island introduced their contestants and viewership to a brand new villa for the newest season – does that mean there will be a new Casa too?

Our guess is yes! The Islander's iconic abode made a location change this year, switching up from its long-running home in the small town of Ses Salines and moving to the outskirts of Cala d’Or.

These areas, both in Majorca, are about an hour apart, leading us to believe that there must be a new Casa Amor villa nearby – only time will tell!

