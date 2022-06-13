Love Island Jacques O’Neill: The Background Facts You Need To Know

On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Marvin Humes 10pm - 1am
13 June 2022, 14:20 | Updated: 13 June 2022, 16:56
Gemma Owen's ex-boyfriend has made a dramatic entrance into the villa leaving contestants and viewers with a lot of questions about him.
Jacques O’Neill, a Castleford Tigers rugby player, has entered the Love Island villa as a hot new male bombshell for the contestants.
And while many were pleased to see a new handsome face on the ITV2 show, it was more of a shock for Gemma Owen who came face to face with her ex-boyfriend.
So who is new Love Island contestant Jacques O’Neill? How old is he and what's his official job?
Molly-Mae Hague Reveals She And Tommy Fury Broke A Huge Love Island Rule In The Villa
Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Get To Know The Actress-Turned-Bombshell
Here's everything you need to know including his height and Instagram - you know, the important facts and details:
Jacques is currently making a name for himself on Love Island 2022 alongside his fellow contestants Luca Bish, Paige Turley and Tasha Ghouri.
However, the reality star was already a household name for some as he plays professional rugby for team Castleford Tigers.
Jacques has also played for Leigh Centurions and Halifax.
Everyone may be surprised to learn Jacques is only 23 years old.
He celebrates his birthday on May 8 and was born in 1999 - this makes his star sign a Taurus.
As a rugby player, Jacques is a generous 5ft 11in tall in height. That's 1.8meters.
The contestant is from Cumbria (that's not Columbia, Paige...) originally but has moved around the country for his rugby team.
Jacques currently lives in Leeds where he said he's been for six years.
Of course he is! Already at over 50,000 followers, you can find Jacques sharing all his pictures @jacques9oneill_
Watch Love Island on ITV2 at 9pm
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital