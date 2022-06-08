Meet Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri: From Music Video Cameo To Her Famous Exes

Get to know Love Island's Tasha Ghouri from age and job to boyfriend history
Get to know Love Island's Tasha Ghouri from age and job to boyfriend history. Picture: ITV2/@tashaghouri/Instagram
Natasha Ghouri has made history as the first-ever deaf contestant on Love Island - and the series 8 singleton has a seriously cool job as a dancer, which has even led her to date some famous stars…

Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri has already become a fan-favourite on the show after the model and dancer headed into the villa alongside the likes of Gemma Owen, Luca Bish and Davide Sanclimenti.

She has already made history as the first-ever deaf contestant on the ITV2 dating show, with the singleton opening up about her cochlear implant during the first episode.

Love Island’s Luca ‘Fuming’ As He And Andrew Clash Over Tasha

Although Tasha is currently coupled up with contestant Andrew Le Page - and they seem to be hitting it off - the blonde beauty is said to have dated some famous faces in the past…

Here’s what you need to know about Tasha Ghouri, from her age, to starring in music videos to her famous dating history…

How old is Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri?

Tasha is 23 years old and hails from Thirsk in Yorkshire.

What is Love Island Tasha Ghouri’s job and which music videos has she been in?

Tasha is a dancer and a model, having previously gone viral last year for appearing in an ASOS campaign wearing her cochlear implant in an ad for earrings.

She’s even appeared in a music video for for pop star MNEK’s track with Sleepwalkrs ‘More Than Words’.

The poignant 2020 music video was a celebration of the deaf community, with all of the dancers featured being deaf.

Speaking about her appearance in the music video ahead of entering the villa, Tasha said: “That was my first major music video. Surprisingly enough it was about him celebrating the deaf community. It was such a great, exciting opportunity."

Who are Love Island star Tasha Ghouri’s famous ex-boyfriends?

Tasha is said to have dated Too Hot To Handle star Robert Van Tromp just a few months before heading into the villa.

According to this tabloid, the stars met in October last year and dated for five months.

A source told the publication that the Netflix star was ‘gutted after seeing Tasha on Love Island’, adding: “She ticks all his boxes and he had hoped to reconnect with her after regretting their breakup.

"Tasha is the one that got away and he believes he let a gem go, watching her on the show this summer won't be easy for him."

Tasha also reportedly briefly dated Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice just a month after he won the show with Rose Ailing-Ellis.

The pair are said to have met via Instagram DMs, as per this tabloid, and enjoyed a string of dates before his busy tour schedule led to their romance fizzling out.

A source told this tabloid: “Giovanni was persistent when it came to Tasha. They have a lot in common, both being dancers, and he had just learned a lot about the deaf community performing with Rose on Strictly, who Tasha really admires.

“Tasha was impressed by how gentlemanly he was, taking her out to top London restaurants and offering to send cars to collect her, but she's independent and always made her own way to see him.

“Their romance didn't progress because Giovanni was travelling a lot with the Strictly tour and Tasha was already involved with someone else.”

Giovanni also previously dated Love Island star Maura Higgins for a few months last year.

