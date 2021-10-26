Giovanni Pernice Confirms Split From Maura Higgins On Instagram

26 October 2021, 10:37 | Updated: 26 October 2021, 10:57

Giovanni Pernice released a statement to Instagram
Giovanni Pernice released a statement to Instagram. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram/Getty
Giovanni put the rumours to rest and released a statement about his breakup with Maura Higgins.

Giovanni Pernice has spoken out on social media about his split with Maura Higgins.

On Monday, the Strictly Come Dancing star released a statement via Instagram confirming the end of his relationship with the Love Island alumna.

Giovanni Pernice Responds To Claims He Was Using Dating App During Maura Higgins Relationship

Maura, 30, and Giovanni, 31, split earlier this month after they made their romance official in July of this year.

Giovanni Pernice confirmed his breakup with Maura Higgins
Giovanni Pernice confirmed his breakup with Maura Higgins. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Giovanni set out to put the rumours to rest with a passionate post shared to his Instagram story, he began: "I wanted to say a couple of things..."

The reality star got candid about his love life as he revealed that "great relationships with great people can come to a natural end".

"This has been the case for me recently," confirming that he and the Irish beauty had, in fact, parted ways.

The lengthy statement goes on to inform the dancer's followers that the reality duo had an amicable split.

Giovanni released a statement on Instagram
Giovanni released a statement on Instagram. Picture: Giovanni Pernice/Instagram
Maura Higgins is yet to comment on her split with Giovanni Pernice
Maura Higgins is yet to comment on her split with Giovanni Pernice. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Giovanni wrote: "There was absolutely no wrong-doing and this should be the end of any speculation."

Rumours had been whirring for some time over the status of the pair's romance, with Giovanni dismissing theories that he was using dating apps during their relationship.

In response to the claims, a representative for the Strictly pro told MailOnline: “He categorically was not using Raya whilst in a relationship.”

Maura is yet to speak publicly on the break-up after reports emerged that she was 'devastated' when they called it quits.

