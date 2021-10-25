Giovanni Pernice Responds To Claims He Was Using Dating App During Maura Higgins Relationship

Giovanni Pernice has shut down claims he was using dating app Raya while in a relationship with now-ex Maura Higgins.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice, 31, split from Love Island star Maura Higgins, 30, earlier this month, and since their split reports have emerged about how their break-up ‘devastated’ the Irish beauty.

It was reported over the weekend Giovanni was ‘using a dating app’ while in a relationship with Maura – a claim he has shut down via his team.

A representative for the Strictly pro told MailOnline: “Giovanni became a member of Raya years ago and his original profile remained on the site. He categorically was not using Raya whilst in a relationship.”

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice split earlier in October. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

His statement comes in response to claims in the tabloids he was active on the app ‘as late as October 5th’.

A source claimed: “Giovanni's profile was on Raya while he was still very much with Maura. It does not state he is just looking for friendship.

“It is clearly for dates and it will be another blow to Maura. Gio said he wasn't actively using the app but it only takes two seconds to delete.”

Maura was said to be ‘devastated’ by their split, but is said to have taken a step back so he can concentrate on the show.

Maura Higgins was apparently 'blindsided' by her split from Giovanni. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice only confirmed their relationship in July. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

An insider told the tabloids at the time: “Maura didn’t see this coming and is finding it very difficult to come to terms with. She genuinely thought Gio was the one.

“Gio is working 24/7 on Strictly and Maura is flying here, there and everywhere with modelling."

Following their break-up she deleted all the photos she’d posted with Giovanni from her Instagram, with him also wiping his pictures of her.

The couple only went public with their relationship in July this year.

